Because of a shortage of supplies, the Nebraska National Guard will assist with COVID-19 testing for only two days this week in Grand Island rather than the expected five.

A total of 150 people will be tested over the two days. Original plans called for testing 375 people over five days.

Supplies for lab testing are limited, Teresa Anderson of Central District Health said at a COVID-19 community update Tuesday morning.

Members of the National Guard will be at Fonner Park Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

“The testing is very specific to health care workers and emergency responders,” Anderson said.

“We are putting together a roster. If your name’s not on the roster, you will not be allowed into the testing area,” she said. “This can be disappointing to some, but please know that we’re working through this step by step. It’s important for us to know the level of spread of the virus in health care workers. That will help us determine what the spread is in the general population.”

The National Guard will have the names of those allowed to be tested.

“And while we are very happy to have some testing, we all wish we had more,” said Anderson, who is health director for Central District Health.

On Tuesday morning, Central District Health reported the second death of a person from coronavirus in the three-county area. The woman, who was in her 60s, died Monday evening.

As of late Monday, there were 68 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district. That total includes five cases in Hamilton County and one case in Merrick County. The rest are in Hall County.

Anderson stressed that COVID-19 “is very serious. And we want all of us to take it very seriously.”

She also talked about working from home.

“It’s clear that some people need to be at the worksite to do the job they have to do, while others can work from home,” she said.

It is Central District Health’s responsibility “to find a way to limit the increasing number of cases that we’re seeing on a daily basis,” Anderson said. “All health directors across the state are working together to assess what measures we could put in place that would further control the spread of the virus.”

She talked about local efforts to flatten the curve.

“What we know now is that we’re in week two of an eight-week process,” she said.

The cases start in week one and build up in weeks two, three and four. They level off and then start heading down in weeks five, six, seven and eight.

“We have to act now, in week two, knowing that the incubation period is two weeks, in order to flatten that top level of the curve,” Anderson said.

She urged people to not leave their homes “unless it is absolutely necessary.” People have to work together “to control and reduce the level of illness and the number of deaths,” she said.

