SPALDING — A “Nashville to Nebraska” flood relief fundraiser will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at Crazy Rayz campground near Spalding. The concert will be from 7 p.m. to midnight.
This event will feature Jesse Keith Whitley as the headliner, and other performers will include Brian Frisbie, Earl Schenck, Wicked Twisted Road and Corbin Pickard. A special guest performer will be cowboy poet/comedian RP Smith.
Tickets are available online at attendstar.com.
The proceeds from the concert will be split between direct flood relief and the Nebraska Sustainable Ag Society, which would use the funds for education assistance on flood control and water retention practices.
In addition to the concerts, there will be a live benefit auction, which will be aired by DVAuction.