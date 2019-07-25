Matt Myers of Grand Island was the big winner in the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation’s Ticket to Win raffle drawing on July 17.
Myers won the $15,000 cash grand prize during the Ticket to Win after-hours event held at CHI Health St. Francis.
Also awarded through the Ticket to Win raffle drawing were 10 $500 VISA cash cards.
The $500 VISA cash card winners were Sue Hieb, Lisa Webb, Tony Porter, D.S. Puckett and Emilie McGovern of Grand Island, Cindy Sestak and MaryAnn Fredrick of St. Paul, Dennis Smith of Aurora, Claudette Cihal of Hastings and the Marquette Volunteer Fire Department.
Separate from the Ticket to Win raffle, which required ticket purchase, event attendees were eligible for free registration and a chance to win one of four $250 VISA gift cards during the event. Those winners were Alfred Luevano, Jr., Deb Waggoner and Jason Warriner of Grand Island and Christina Gehle of Wood River.
Additionally, five $100 gift cards were drawn as door prizes for first responders in attendance at the event. Those winners were Brian Urbom of Grand Island, Nate Most of Giltner, Ron Miles of Alda, Luke Heaton of St. Libory and Timothy Graham of Aurora.
Proceeds from this year’s fundraiser again will benefit area emergency first responders, in addition to the new Project Renewed Hope program at St. Francis. Project Renewed Hope is designed to provide financial support to qualifying cancer patients pursuing therapeutic and restorative services to be offered through the hospital’s upcoming Renewed Hope Boutique.
Since inception of the annual Ticket to Win fundraiser in 2017, St. Francis Foundation has granted nearly $120,000 to local area first responders/EMT departments for use toward the purchase of life-saving equipment and training needs falling outside of their departmental budgets. Annually, the remaining half of Ticket to Win proceeds have been distributed for financial assistance programs provided to qualifying cancer and respiratory patients through Project Care and Project Breathe Right at St. Francis.
Ticket to Win, which brought together the foundation’s two top fundraising efforts, known as Hullabaloo and Ticket to Ride, made its debut in 2017 after Hullabaloo and Ticket to Ride combined to raise more than $1.3 million in funds that were distributed by the foundation over the previous 14 years.
For more information about or to request 2019 emergency first responder grant applications, contact CHI Health St. Francis Foundation at (308) 398-5400 or email dkellogg@sfmc-gi.org.