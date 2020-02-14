LINCOLN -- A $5,000 MyDaY prize from September will expire on Friday, March 13.
For the September 15, 2019, MyDaY drawing, a $5,000 winning ticket was sold at Pump & Pantry, 3212 South Locust Street in Grand Island. The ticket matched the winning Month (08), Day (14), and Year (54) for the top prize.
Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Players are encouraged to check their tickets and claim any prizes as soon as possible.
Prizes of $501 to $19,999 must be claimed by mail or in person at a Nebraska Lottery Claim Center. The Grand Island Claim Center is located in the Nebraska State Fair Office, 501 East Fonner Park Road, Suite 200. Visit the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, for more information on claiming prizes.
MyDaY is a Nebraska Lottery Lotto game with a calendar theme. Players can win up to $5,000 by choosing a six-digit date for each $1 MyDaY play. The odds of winning the $5,000 top prize in MyDaY are 1 in 36,525, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 8.17.
The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $759 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.