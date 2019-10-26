While some kids were playing video games Saturday, other young people were firing single-shot muzzle loaders.
Other kids also threw tomahawks, learned about blacksmithing and made food in Dutch ovens. After having mountain man stew for supper, they headed off to sleep in unheated tents.
Close to 200 people — both Scouts and leaders — gathered at Camp Augustine for the second Fur Traders Rendezvous. The event is sponsored by the United Nebraska Muzzleloaders Association in conjunction with the Overland Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
The attendees spent the weekend in a world very different from the current one. Many of the adults wore buckskin.
Philip Tripe, one of the marksmen helping youngsters with black powder shooting, had a tusk from a wild boar around his neck.
Instead of using arrows made of composite materials, Sam Hansen showed the Scouts how to make them Native American-style from real wood.
Hansen’s favorite arrows come from dogwood trees. “They grow straight and they’re more rigid,” he said.
He also likes wild rose, but that’s harder to find.
Hansen, who lives in Minden, wasn’t cold sleeping in his tent Friday night. He has a blanket made of buffalo hide to keep him warm, in addition to a fire.
Attentive youngsters learned about the different types of tents. Hansen’s featured a diamond fly setup.
Some of the Scouts were cold Friday night. Boy Scout policies don’t allow them to sleep with heat in their tents.
The adults, meanwhile, had exhaust pipes sticking out of their tents.
Around the campfire, Hansen is known as Sam “Black Wolf” Hansen. Some of the men have flattering camp names, he said. Others stem from an embarrassing incident in their past.
The Fur Traders Rendezvous introduced the Scouts to what the United Nebraska Muzzleloaders do, which is portray the skills and lifestyles of mountain men of the 1830s.
Some of the skills portrayed included leather work, bead work and flint knapping. The latter involves turning rocks into arrow heads and assorted tools.
The sessions are meant to be interactive.
“We want the Scouts to be engaged with it, see what we’re doing and experience it,” said event coordinator Brandon Koch. “The main goal behind it is to introduce them to what we do and share our passion. Because if we don’t share it, it’ll die.”
Koch, who now lives in Kearney, grew up in Grand Island. As a young Scout, he spent a lot of time at Camp Augustine.
On Saturday, he was teaching kids about blacksmithing.
Tripe, who lives in Kearney, and other men were helping kids fire the muzzle loaders.
They also shared information. The muzzle-loading rifles being used Saturday were in the Hawken style, which dates back to the 1820s. The veteran hunters were firing with Goex, the only American-made black powder. In addition to targets, the youngsters were shooting at pumpkins.
Some of the men at Camp Augustine belong to the Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association, which is based in Grand Island, and Pawnee Free Trappers of McCook.
The kids on hand included both Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts. The Cub Scouts belong to the Arrow of Light, which is the highest rank.
The Boy Scouts like to use events such as the Rendezvous as a way to help recruit Cub Scouts, Koch said.
