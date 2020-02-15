Yandas Music in Grand Island is hosting a free event for musicians to recycle and replace their old instrument strings with D’Addario NYXL or Nickel Bronze Acoustic strings.
Old strings collected will be recycled through Playback, the world’s first instrument string recycling program.
Sponsoring the event are D’Addario and TerraCycle, an international recycler of hard-to-recycle waste. The collected metal strings will be converted into recycled alloys, which are commonly used in the construction of guitar necks, and the recycled nylon will be used in automotive applications, for example.
The event is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Yandas Music, 1004 Diers Ave., Suite 150.
For more information, call (800) 338-6939.
