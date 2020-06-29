Murder Mysteries series: Tragedy strikes tight-knit Bohemian community once more

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was previously published in the October 2019 edition of Murder Mysteries. Monday Mysteries will publish each Monday through October 2020.
The clock had struck 11 as James (Vaclav) Parkos moved in silence around his darkened home in Comstock on Dec. 13, 1935.
The elderly farmer and his wife had decided to turn over their rural Valley County farm to the younger generation in order to spend their golden years together in the town. After Marie passed away in 1933, James was left alone in the house.
As he continued his late-night stroll, a shape separated from the shadows and hands suddenly grabbed ahold of the old man. As his attacker lashed out, he fought the blows and kicks as valiantly as he could until the 76-year-old man could no longer keep on his feet.
James crashed to the floor and, as his head made contact, darkness overtook him while he faded into unconsciousness.
Tragedy had again struck the Parkos family. The tight-knit Bohemian community, located in western Valley County, had previously suffered the loss of 12-year-old Alice Parkos at the hands of a fiend who stole into her home during the night in 1917.
Despite the severity of the head wounds, Parkos did not immediately succumb to his injuries. He lingered for a week, but never regained consciousness. Authorities were unable to question him about what had occurred in his home that fateful night.
James Parkos, one of the earliest Bohemian settlers in Valley County, died on Dec. 20, 1935.
Custer County Sheriff Glenn Fox immediately traveled to Comstock with his deputy to pick up the man suspected of the crime. The town marshal had already locked up Joe Pazderka, 50, in his jail to await the arrival of the sheriff. Pazderka had been a boarder living in the house with James Parkos.
Pazderka had lived in the Comstock area for most of his life, except for a brief period of confinement in the Nebraska State Hospital from 1919 to 1921. Upon his discharge, he returned to Custer County where he lived with his parents and worked as a farm laborer.
After the death of both of his parents, Pazderka tried to support himself but was unsuccessful in gaining work. Census records reflect Joe Pazderka’s highest grade completed was the first grade.
He had become practically destitute when James Parkos befriended him and took Pazderka into his own home several months prior to the night of the attack.
When questioned by Sheriff Fox and Custer County Attorney Allen Black about the fateful night, Pazderka told the authorities he had been bantered and pestered by some boys in Comstock. He feared the boys who taunted him had broken into the house when he heard someone moving around.
Without turning on the light or attempting to call out to ascertain who it was, he moved toward the sound and began fighting with the shadowy figure. It was only after the person he was fighting with stopped fighting back and the house was again silent that he turned on a light.
When he turned on the light, he realized it was James Parkos lying still and silent on the floor in front of him.
After concluding the investigation in Comstock, County Attorney Black determined no criminal charges would be brought against Joe Pazderka for the death of James Parkos. However, he determined that Joe Pazderka would need to stand before the Custer County Sanity Commission for a hearing on his mental stability.
On Dec. 31, 1935, the Custer County Sanity Commission determined that Joe Pazderka was insane. The commission ordered that he be committed to the Nebraska State Hospital in Hastings, where he resided the remainder of his days.
