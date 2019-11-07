The Multicultural Coalition (MC) is hosting its first-ever immigration simulation event, titled “Immigrant Story Walk: Stepping into New Americans’ Shoes,” where people can learn about the official United States immigration system through a game that challenges participants to go through steps of naturalization.
The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at Stuhr Museum, 3133 W. Highway 34, Grand Island.
It is being held to celebrate new American citizens who have been through MC programming, as well as to educate community members on the multi-faceted immigration system, according to Executive Director Audrey Lutz.
MC has helped naturalize 49 people since January of 2019, and 102 people since 2017. New citizens will be recognized with an award.
Three additional awards will be given to those who assisted MC in contributing to these naturalizations. Receiving awards will be:
— Barbara Sorensen, MC citizenship instructor, 2019 Servant Leader Award.
— Rock Solid, 2019 Outstanding Business Partner, with Heath Reinders accepting the award.
— Rising Hope Counseling & Consulting, 2019 Outstanding Community Partner, with Dr. Sarah Griess accepting the award.
Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet will attend to register new citizens to vote.
“We are excited to provide an opportunity for our community to witness the American immigration system,” Lutz said. “It is a system with many complexities, some more fair than others.
“Story Walk provides current, real life examples of the rigorous naturalization process, honoring those new Americans who have successfully completed it,” she said.
Sponsors of the event include the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska, Associated Staffing, Amur Equipment Finance, Five Points Bank, JBS, Live Well Physical Therapy and Rock Solid.
Tickets for the event are $50 each and include substantial hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and the immigration simulation experience.
For more information, call Lutz at (308) 380-0127 or email her at director@mcofgi.org.
