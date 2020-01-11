Weather Alert

...FREEZING DRIZZLE THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. THE PRIMARY CONCERN IS LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE THIS AFTERNOON, ALTHOUGH LIGHT SNOW COULD BRIEFLY MIX IN BEFORE ENDING. A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP ON UNTREATED SURFACES DUE TO THE FREEZING DRIZZLE AND WILL RESULT IN SLICK SPOTS. * WHERE...PRIMARILY ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 80 AND ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 281 OVER SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. ALSO ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 281. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&