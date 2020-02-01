The Nebraska State Fair in 2019 was supposed to be a grand time of celebrating the fair’s 150th anniversary.
Fair officials went all out to create a celebration to be remembered. But Mother Nature had other ideas that spoiled the parade.
The fair lost a lot of money and suffered some bad publicity, whether deserved or not.
But there’s a 2020 State Fair, scheduled for Aug. 28 through Sept. 7, to prepare for. Armed with lessons well learned and a strong desire to put on the best fair possible with the resources available, State Fair Manager Lori Cox, her staff and the State Fair board are hard at work and determined to make this year’s State Fair the best experience for the public that they can.
“It is important to understand that this fair is super-resilient,” Cox said.
With those lessons learned, she said, she is working closely with the State Fair board on their initiative of expense reduction and revenue growth in ongoing efforts to make the fair whole again after last year’s financial losses.
“That is our big target moving forward,” Cox said. “We are currently focused on expense reduction. There is much to be gained by that.”
For example, by finding ways to reduce fair operating costs, she said, they won’t have to rely on raising prices at the fair, such as gate admissions or the amount they charge exhibitors.
“There are many other ways to improve revenues,” Cox said. “We will tackle those first, instead of raising prices.”
With the fair $1 million in the red after last year’s weather-plagued year, it took out a line of credit to handle temporary cash flow problems, reduced its staff and implemented other cost-cutting measures.
Because last year’s fair was its 150th-anniversary celebration, Cox said, they “went all out” planning 13 concerts during the fair’s 11-day run. They spent a little less than $1.4 million for those concerts.
This year, she said, they reduced the concert budget to $850,000.
Cox said they will be announcing the State Fair concert entertainment later this month. There will probably be about seven concerts at this year’s fair.
“Most of them are booked, and we are finishing the last ones that remain,” she said.
Last year, the fair hired a new booking agent, Neste Live. Cox said working with the booking agent has given the fair a “better framework for pricing of concerts.” That relationship also allowed the fair to be a part of Live Nation, an American events promoter, making it possible to achieve its goal of presenting top name performers at affordable prices.
The fair is no longer staging the outside concerts that allowed it to increase venue size to hold more people. Cox said they are looking for affordable entertainment for the 5,100 people they can seat at the Heartland Events Center at Fonner Park.
That means those big name national entertainers who ask for $500,000 or more are not affordable.
The Nebraska State Fair is not alone among state fairs that are wrestling with the increasing cost of concert entertainment.
“Unless they have a place to hold 10,000 or more people, they are reconsidering doing concerts at all,” Cox said. “We see concerts dropped all over the map by state fairs because they cost so much.”
She said the State Fair will still bundle its concerts by the genre of music, such as “red dirt,” “country” and “rock.”
Learning from last year’s fair when they either overpriced or underpriced some of the concert bundles they were selling, Cox said, they are working on a middle ground formula that benefits both concertgoers and the State Fair.
Last year, one of the bundles for which they saw a good response from the public was hard rock, but she said finding acts that the fair can afford has proven difficult.
Country “sells every day of the week,” Cox said, and they plan to offer a blended country music bundle to State Fair concertgoers this year, with details to be announced in a week or so.
She said they will also be announcing their Older Nebraskans Day entertainment soon.
“We have a really exciting family show for Labor Day,” Cox said.
They are also working on a bundle of ’90s rock bands.
Cox said there will be no Christian music concert at this year’s fair as they are not able to find an affordable act that will be suitable for the Heartland Events Center.
She said keeping concert seats affordable is a significant factor. While they can book a well-known Christian music act that would sell out the Heartland Events Center, those ticket costs would soar to $75 or more, which would not make them affordable for the fairgoing public.
Also, booking lesser-known Christian music acts doesn’t sell enough tickets to justify the expense or provide revenue potential.
But concerts are just one part of the entertainment diversity that State Fair has to offer, Cox said.
Survey after survey taken of fairgoers found that concerts list about in the middle of the things that draw people to the fair, she said. While attendance was down last year because of the weather, of the nearly 300,000 people who attended the fair, only about 36,000 went to the concerts.
“That ratio will probably never change because of the volume that we can handle in the Heartland Events Center,” Cox said.
To heighten the entertainment value of this year’s State Fair with its emphasis on cost control, she said fairgoers will see more diversified strolling entertainment on the grounds.
“People love the strolling acts,” Cox said.
They have also expanded strolling Hispanic acts for this year’s fair to help bring more Nebraskans to the event.
Also, the Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic will return to the Heartland Events Center this year after being played off-campus last year to accommodate the increased number of concerts that were held at the venue. It will be held on the opening weekend of the fair, along with the kids’ pedal tractor championship.
New attractions at this year’s fair will come through a collaboration with Chambers of Commerce across the state to promote Nebraska communities.
Cox said they are also planning an “Omaha Oasis” stage to promote Nebraska’s largest city.
“We are also looking at securing some new food stands over the next couple of years that focus on Nebraska foods,” she said.
Cox also said the State Fair will intensify its focus on promoting Nebraska’s agricultural industry. The fair is in the process of hiring a new full-time agricultural director who will oversee all the fair’s components when it comes to agricultural events and education, such as the expansion of the birthing pavilion, milking parlor and Nebraska’s Largest Classroom program.
And thanks to a grant from the Aksarben Foundation, Cox said at this year’s fair, they will sponsor a first-in-the-nation welding camp.
“It is part of our outreach to workforce development,” she said.
