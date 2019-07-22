Movie Madness!

What's your favorite movie from the 80s or 90s? Join our bracket contest to find Central Nebraska's favorite movie! Terminator 2 vs. The Empire Strikes Back?? HOW WILL YOU EVER CHOOSE? theindependent.com/moviemadness
Three lucky winners will be drawn from the contest participants after each round.
Prize Sponsors for each round are:
- State Theater in Central City- Two $10 gift certificates per round
- Widman Cinema in Central City- $15 gift certificate per round
- 12th Street Cinema in Aurora - 4 movie tickets per round
- One lucky winner will be drawn at the end of the contest and win a 50" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV from the Grand Island Independent.