Movie Madness!

What's your favorite movie from the 80s or 90s? Join our bracket contest to find Central Nebraska's favorite movie! Terminator 2 vs. The Empire Strikes Back?? HOW WILL YOU EVER CHOOSE? theindependent.com/moviemadness

Three lucky winners will be drawn from the contest participants after each round.

Prize Sponsors for each round are:

  • State Theater in Central City- Two $10 gift certificates per round
  • Widman Cinema in Central City-  $15 gift certificate per round
  • 12th Street Cinema in Aurora - 4 movie tickets per round
  • One lucky winner will be drawn at the end of the contest and win a 50" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV from the Grand Island Independent.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments