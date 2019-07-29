Movie Madness!

What's your favorite movie from the 80s or 90s? Join our bracket contest to find Central Nebraska's favorite movie! theindependent.com/moviemadness
Here are the Sweet 16 Matchups:
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off vs. Footloose
- The Goonies vs. Back to the Future
- Beetlejuice vs. Mrs. Doubtfire
- Beverly Hills Cop vs. Pretty Woman
- Jurassic Park vs. The Green Mile
- Ghost vs. Top Gun
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade vs. Independence Day
- Fight Club vs. The Lost Boys
Three lucky winners will be drawn from the contest participants after each round.
Prize Sponsors for each round are:
- State Theater in Central City- Two $10 gift certificates per round
- Widman Cinema in Central City- $15 gift certificate per round
- 12th Street Cinema in Aurora - 4 movie tickets per round
- One lucky winner will be drawn at the end of the contest and win a 50" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV from the Grand Island Independent.