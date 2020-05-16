At about 4:38 p.m. Saturday, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle motorcycle accident on 130th Road just south of Schultz Road. The rider and lone occupant of the motorcycle was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information was released at this time, the office stated.
