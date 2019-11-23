Joan McKee has had a life-long passion for dancing.
“I have been dancing non-stop all my life,” Joan said.
That love for dancing was passed on to her daughter, Jody McKee, at a very early age.
“I started dancing at age two, and I have never stopped loving it,” Jody said.
That mother and daughter’s life-long passion and love for dancing led them to team up to start a business — Step it Up Dance Academy.
The McKees’ dance academy has been around since 2014, but this year they took a big step in advancing their business. They had been renting space at the YWCA. But they decided to step it up a notch and purchased and renovated a building at 1302 W. Fourth St. For the years, the location was the home of Rustic Razor, which started in 1980. Before that, the building was a small grocery store.
Now, it is the home of Step It Up Dance Academy and Jody and Joan McKee have some big plans for their new home.
Their philosophy, when it comes to dancing, is simple — they both believe it is the best learning experience parents can provide for their children. After all, it was Joan’s love of dancing that got her daughter to dance and to make it into a business later.
“Our mission is to instill a great love of dance while inspiring self-confidence, discipline and respect for the performing arts,” Joan said. “We love to watch our dancers grow and build everlasting friendships within the classes and studio.”
Both Joan and Jody believe that dancing can be an athletic endeavor that promotes physical fitness, flexibility and a healthy aerobic workout. But they also know, as both of them have been involved in dancing all their lives, that it can build self-confidence and self-esteem.
“We strive to create a positive and fun learning environment for all of our students,” Jody said.
They both have the expertise and education to give each dancer the tools they need to take dance as far as they dream of taking it.
“We believe if you can dream it, you can achieve it with a little hard work,” Joan said.
Both Joan and Jody are members of the CLI Studios. CLI Studios is a company founded by dancers and dance teachers to inspire dancing.
“It allows us to work with the industry’s top choreographers in every style of dance,” Jody said. “It allows us to continue our education through online courses offered by master teachers, both national and international.”
Both Joan and Jody attend many workshops and conventions during the year to keep attuned to the latest dance style and trends.
“That allows us to offer a complete range of dance classes so all students can discover the style of dance that best suits them,” Joan said.
Step It Up Dance Academy offers a complete dance program for all ages and skill levels of dancers from recreational to competitive. That includes hip hop, tap, jazz, ballet, lyrical, divas, tiny tots and Acro.
Acro is a dance style that combines classical dance technique with precision acrobatic elements. It is athletic. It has a unique choreography that blends dance and acrobatics, and its use of acrobatics in a dance context.
A lot of athletes have turned to dance to develop and enhance their skills, both Joan and Jody said.
Step It Up Dance Academy has also developed a reputation for excellence in developing dancing skills among its students.
“We have a very successful competition team with placements at national competitions,” Joan said.
Much of Joan’s and Jody’s success is due to their life-long passion for dancing and the experience they picked up during the years.
Joan has developed knowledge of many types of dance styles and has taken classes at many studios throughout the years plus attended many conventions.
Joan started her career with being a featured dancer on the Big Joe Polka Show. She was also a member of the Starlettes Baton Troupe and a member of Barb Ingwerson Dancers.
She also competed nationally as an artistic roller skater. She taught ballet to competitive roller skaters and beginning classes to pre-schoolers at Skate Island for many years. She has also taught gymnastics at Twisters.
Joan has received the Moonshell Larry Maupin Award for teaching students in dance, music, baton and art. She has received the Meritorious Service Award in 4-H for her work. She is a member of the Clogging Connection. She has taught for 25 years and also teaches fitness classes at Riverside Lodge.
“I love to be the one who plants the seed in a young child and watch them grow into their dreams and desires in the arts,” she said.
Daughter Jody has trained at various dance studios around Central Nebraska and conventions, where she has learned a wide variety of dance styles.
She first started gymnastics when she was 2 years old and was a level 8 gymnast and state floor champion twice. She was a member of Grand Island Senior High’s varsity cheerleaders and a member of the Nebraska Danger Dolls. She has also danced in the theater.
“Ever since I was young, I wanted to teach and have my own gymnastics or dance studio,” Jody said.
She began teaching hip hop at age 16. That led to her teaching more classes as her dancing skills and knowledge increased.
“One of the greatest joys about teaching dancing is watching my students grow and improve in every class they take,” Jody said. “I take pride in knowing the possibilities can be endless for the young, hard-working dancers and the fact that I have impacted their lives in such a positive manner by showing them the gift of expression through dance.”
Step It Up Dance Academy studio hours are Monday through Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. For more information, call (308) 675-1075. Their website is www.stepitupdanceacademy.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.