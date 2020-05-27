Nebraska crop progress is still going strong after a weekend of heavy rains in south central Nebraska.
From May 21 to May 25, Grand Island received 6.81 inches of precipitation; Aurora, 5.56 inches; Kearney, 5.50 inches; Ravenna, 5.09 inches; and Hastings, 3.87 inches.
Because of the heavy rains, flood warnings were still out for southeastern Nance County, central Merrick County and northeastern Hall County through Wednesday morning as flooding was reported along the Prairie and Silver Creeks stretching from northeast Hall County through Merrick and southern Nance counties.
Despite the heavy rain and the flooding, for the week ending May 24, corn condition rated 0% poor, 17% fair, 65% good, and 17% excellent. Corn planted was 97%, ahead of 78% last year and 89% for the five-year average. Emerged was 77%, well ahead of 43% last year, and ahead of the 61% average.
Soybean condition rated 0% very poor, 1%, 18% good, and 15% excellent. Soybeans planted was 89%, well ahead of 51% last year and the 62% average. Emerged was 56%, well ahead of 18% last year and the 25% average.
Winter wheat condition rated 1% very poor, 7%, 22% fair, 64% good, and 6% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 22%, ahead of 16% last year, but behind the 40% average.
Sorghum planted was 56%, well ahead of 22% last year, and ahead of the 37% average.
Oats condition rated 0% very poor, 7% poor, 31% fair, 58% good, and 4% excellent. Oats planted was 96%, near 93% last year and the 97% average. Emerged was 91%, ahead of 75% last year, and near the 90% average. Headed was 9%, ahead of 1% last year, and near the 8% average.
Dry edible beans planted was 18%. Emerged was 1% percent.
Pasture and range conditions rated 1% very poor, 1% poor, 16% fair, 75% good, and 7% excellent.
The heavy rains came when nearly all the crops in the area were planted or beginning to emerge. For 18 major corn and soybean growing states, 88% of the corn is planted compared to the five-year- average of 82%; and 65% of the soybeans have been planted compared to the five-year average of 55%.
Going into the weekend, temperatures will be warmer and conditions drier as Thursday’s high will be near 76, with a north wind 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Thursday night’s low will be around 53.
Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 74. North northwest winds will be around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. There’s a 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m., with a low around 57.
There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, with a high near 74. For Saturday night, there is also a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a low around 56.
Sunday’s high will be near 76, with a low around 63.
On Monday, temperatures will see a high of near 87 and a low of 67. Tuesday’s high is expected to be near 89.
