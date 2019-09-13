After a one-year layoff, the Central District Health Department is spraying for mosquitoes this year in Grand Island.
Last year, spraying was done at places like Heartland Shooting Park and Hall County Park. But the work wasn’t needed inside the city limits.
“We’re spraying now just because our mosquito numbers are up,” said Jeremy Collinson, who is environmental health supervisor for the Central District Health Department.
The spraying began Monday and will continue next week. An employee, driving a pickup truck, disperses the insecticide in the evenings (starting at 9 or 10 p.m.) and early mornings (beginning around 5 a.m.). “We only do it at dawn and dusk,” Collinson said.
“We do not spray on weekends just because there’s so many people out and about,” he said.
How long the spraying continues depends on the mosquito numbers. “We just kind of play it by ear,” he said.
The spraying is being done in Grand Island and the immediate surrounding areas.
All summer long, the Health Department treats the standing water in and around Grand Island, killing mosquito larvae.
“It’s more cost-effective and we get better control that way,” he said. The spraying is necessitated by the number of adult mosquitoes right now.
The Health Department collects the mosquitoes in Grand Island and sends them to Lincoln for testing.
The state tallies up the numbers and checks the mosquitoes for West Nile Virus.
Health officials don’t test every mosquito. They do composite samples, he said.
In July, the Central District Health Department reported that West Nile Virus had been detected in a mosquito pool from Hall County. However, there have been no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in Hall, Hamilton or Merrick counties.
West Nile typically peaks at the end of summer into early fall.
Agencies responsible for mosquito spraying varies across the state, he said. Sometimes, the job is performed by the District Health Department. In some of the larger cities, the task is handled by the parks department. In smaller communities, spraying is often done by city maintenance workers.
Collinson said no unusual mosquitoes have been found in this area.
A tropical mosquito originally capable of carrying the Zika virus, yellow fever and other tropical diseases was detected in late August in a York County trap. It was the first time the Aedes aegypti had been discovered in Nebraska.
That mosquito, originally from Africa, has already established itself in parts of Kansas and Missouri and some southern portions of the U.S.
