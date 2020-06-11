Summer has arrived, bringing with it hot, sunny days, thunderstorms — and plenty of mosquitoes.
It only takes a short walk outside to realize the reason the original name for the University of Nebraska football team was “Bugeaters.” Mosquitoes are everywhere and with mosquitoes comes the added risk of the West Nile virus.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, West Nile virus, carried by the Culex genus of mosquitoes, can infect anyone. However, individuals over 50 are at the highest risk of developing a severe illness.
While most cases of West Nile go unnoticed, Jeremy Collinson, supervisor or Central District Health Department Environmental Health Supervisor said common symptoms include headache and nausea. Other symptoms listed by the DHHS are fever, body aches, skin rash and swollen glands. More serious infections can result in symptoms such as neck stiffness, disorientation or tremors, which require more immediate medical care.
“Everyone needs to be aware that they can get West Nile virus,” Collinson said. “When they are out and about, especially in the morning and later at night, they need to be sure to wear long sleeves and wear repellent with DEET.”
Collinson said the peak for West Nile virus cases is usually closer to the end of August and beginning of September.
The district has started trapping and testing mosquitoes for West Nile, and the early results are encouraging.
“We have not seen many of the type of mosquitoes that carry West Nile,” Collinson said.
In addition to the trapping and testing, potential mosquito breeding areas are being treated by the CDHD.
According to Collinson, the best method for limiting exposure to the West Nile virus is to eliminate mosquito breeding areas, which typically are where water collects and remains for longer than four days.
According to the state, dead birds can be indicators of the virus and can be submitted for testing.
Limiting exposure is important because no treatment or vaccine exists for West Nile virus.
For more information on West Nile, visit dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/west-nile-virus, contact the Central District Health Department or the DHHS Office of Epidemiology at (402) 471-2937.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.