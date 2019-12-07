Quicker than anticipated, the Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings has begun offering clinical trials.
The center, which is part of Mary Lanning Healthcare, is offering the trials through the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology, and the Cancer Trials Support Unit through its affiliation with the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
The Cancer Trials Support Unit is a service of the National Cancer Institute. The Alliance is an NCI cooperative group.
UNMC is also a member of the Big Ten Cancer Research Consortium.
Dr. Mehmet Copur is a hematologist/oncologist and also principal investigator of the clinical trials. He came to work at Mary Lanning in August 2018, after leaving CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Although it was always his goal, the clinical trial program at the Morrison Cancer Center is up and running faster than he expected.
Launching a clinical trial program in a community hospital setting is no small task, according to Copur. There are more challenges in a community setting than in an academic setting, he said.
“Having a connection with an NCI-designated cancer center is unthinkable for a community-based practice like ours,” he said.
At the Morrison Cancer Center, the infrastructure is in place to enroll cancer patients in “high-quality, cutting-edge” local and national clinical trials, Copur said.
Patients who take part in clinical trials have access to drugs that are not yet available to the general public.
Because of the collaboration with UNMC, the Morrison Cancer Center has become an affiliate member of the Cancer Trials Support Unit and the Alliance cooperative.
“This affiliation not only enables MCC to offer high-quality NCI trials and UNMC institutional trials to our Central Nebraska population, but also brings the future availability of the Fred and Pamela Buffet Cancer Center trials and Big Ten Research Consortium trials,” says a document written by Copur.
The schools in Big Ten Cancer Research Consortium, 13 of which are members of the Big Ten athletic conference, have solid research infrastucutures already in place and have had impacts on cancer research, he said.
The Morrison Cancer Center has already taken part in several projects with UNMC, Nebraska Medicine and the Buffet Cancer Center.
NCI-designated cancer centers are located in 36 states and the District of Columbia. Nebraska is one of those states.
The Nebraska location was originally called the Eppley Cancer Center. It is now the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.
In addition to his work in Hastings and Grand Island, Copur is an adjunct professor for the UNMC department of internal medicine, division of hematology/oncology.
The program at Morrison Cancer Center will thrive because of passionate leadership, Copur said. In the past, he has enrolled far more of his patients in clinical trials than the national average.
As part of his work with the Morrison Cancer Center, Copur currently works every Wednesday at the Mary Lanning clinic in Grand Island, which is at 425 N. Diers Ave.
