Mormon Island State Recreation Area, south of Grand Island at the I-80 and Highway 281 junction, reopened its campground June 12 as part of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s continuing effort to restore park opportunities and amenities across the state.
Game and Parks said it made this decision following consultation with Central District Health Department officials.
Game and Parks said its actions amid the COVID-19 health crisis have been closely coordinated with public health officials and in concert with directed health measures.
Park visitors are reminded that all prevailing recommendations for group size and social spacing remain in effect.
At Mormon Island, existing reservations at the sites previously designated as reservable in Game and Parks’ online reservation system will be honored. The remainder of sites will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Modern restrooms and showers will be open, but guests should use hand sanitizer and practice good hygiene and social spacing.
For more information regarding state parks and the impacts of COVID-19, or to purchase a park entry permit, go to OutdoorNebraska.org. Find park contact information at OutdoorNebraska.gov/stateparks.
