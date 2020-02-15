As bird migration season begins, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in coordination with the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program, will release water from Lake McConaughy this month and March to improve downstream habitat for threatened and endangered species.
According to USFWS, this late winter release from the Environmental Account stored at Lake McConaughy, will start Monday, Feb. 17, and may continue through March 15.
The PRRIP is a cooperative basin-wide effort to assist in the recovery of threatened and endangered species in the Central and Lower Platte River. The threatened and endangered target species of the PRRIP are the whooping crane, piping plover, interior least tern and pallid sturgeon. The EA is water dedicated to environmental flow purposes, including benefit to the threatened and endangered target species of the PRRIP.
According to the USFWS, the planned release will be similar to historic river rises, which resulted from late winter runoff across the lower elevations of the Platte River basin above Grand Island.
Historic high flows helped remove vegetation from the riverbanks and kept the river wide and shallow with bare stretches of sand. This provided a safe place for Whooping cranes and other birds to rest at night, allowing the birds to keep predators in sight, and provided sandbars for nesting for least terns and piping plovers.
In addition, the USFWS said historical seasonal high-water levels likely increased the size and distribution of biologically productive wetlands.
Tom Econopouly, the USFWS EA manager, Jason Farnsworth, PRRIP executive director, the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Nebraska Public Power District staff will coordinate closely and be prepared to scale back or terminate releases if required.
USFWS said that weather conditions can change rapidly, so the partners will monitor weather and runoff conditions in order to minimize the risk of exceeding flooding stage. Although there are uncertainties in how releases will travel down the river, the following summarizes current expectations:
-- EA releases will be made from McConaughy during the period of Feb. 17 through no later than March 15.
-- EA water traveling down the North Platte channel below McConaughy will be increased by approximately 300 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 700 cfs.
-- The stage at the North Platte River at North Platte will remain well below the designated flood stage of 6.0 feet.
-- Flows downstream of North Platte are expected to be significantly below flood stage.
-- Flows at Grand Island should be approximately 700 cfs, or less than 6 inches, higher than what they are presently.
-- In the Overton to Grand Island reach of the river, the river stage during the planned release is expected to be less than 1 foot above the level normally seen at this time of year.
The PRRIP has liability insurance in place in the event of any associated damages related to the flow release. The PRRIP is committed to restoration of the habitat for the endangered species in the Central Platte River, while at the same time protecting human health and safety and preventing damage to associated land along the river.
For more information, contact Econopouly at (303) 236-4484 or Thomas_Econopouly@fws.gov; or Farnsworth at (308) 237-5728 or FarnsworthJ@headwaterscorp.com
