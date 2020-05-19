Nebraska corn and soybean farmers made good planting progress last week, taking advantage of favorable weather conditions.
During the week ending Sunday, there were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The USDA reported that corn planted in the state was 91% of intentions, well ahead of the 63% last year and the five-year average of 78%. Emerged was 54%, well ahead of the 22% last year, and the 39% average.
For the 18 major corn-planting states, 81% was planted, compared to 29% last year and the five-year average of 71%. The USDA reported that 43% of that corn crop has emerged, compared to 16% last year. The five-year average is 40%.
State soybean acres planted was 78%, well ahead of the 34% last year and the 42% average. Emerged was 29%, well ahead of the 5% last year and the average of 8%.
Nationwide, the USDA reported that 53% of the soybeans were planted in the 18 major soybean-planting states, compared to 16% last year and the five-year average of 38%. Eighteen percent of the crop has emerged, compared to 4% last year and the five-year average of 12%.
The condition for Nebraska’s winter wheat crop rated 2% very poor, 9% poor, 22% fair, 59% good and 8% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 5%, near the 6% last year, but behind the 23% average.
Sorghum planted was 28%, ahead of the 15% last year and the 22% average.
Oats condition rated 1% very poor, 6% poor, 25% fair, 63% good and 5% excellent. Oats planted was 92%, near the 88% last year and the 94% average. Emerged was 82%, well ahead of the 62% last year, but near the 84% average.
Dry edible beans planted was 4%.
Pasture and range conditions were rated 0% very poor, 3% poor, 19% fair, 72% good and 6% excellent.
Topsoil moisture supplies statewide rated 3% very short, 20% short, 75% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 2% very short, 14% short, 82% adequate and 2% surplus.
So far for May, temperatures have been running on the cool side, with a daily average temperature of 56.5 degrees, which is 2.5 degrees below the 30-year average. It has also been dry, with only .66 of an inch of rain recorded as of Tuesday morning. That is 1.78 inches less than the 30-year average.
For Grand Island, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the week and into the weekend, with temperatures in the 70s and then into the 80s by the weekend, with lows in the 50s.
Wednesday’s high will be near 74, with southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. There is a 20% chance of showers Wednesday night, with a low of about 58.
On Thursday, showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 1 p.m., with a high near 73. Winds will be from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are expected, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.
For Thursday night, showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast, with a low of about 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.
There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday, with a high near 79. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night, with a low of about 58.
On Saturday, there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., with a high near 84 and a low of about 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday, with a high near 76. On Sunday night, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a low of about 54.
There is a 30% chance on Memorial Day for showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 76.
