Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A * SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHEASTERN GREELEY COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHWESTERN WEBSTER COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NANCE COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... HAMILTON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... EASTERN BUFFALO COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHWESTERN POLK COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHEASTERN PHELPS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... KEARNEY COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHWESTERN YORK COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... MERRICK COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHEASTERN SHERMAN COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... HOWARD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 845 AM CDT SATURDAY. * AT 239 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED PERSISTENT LIGHT TO MODERATE RAIN DUE TO SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS THE LOCAL AREA. WITH THE HEAVY RAINFALL THAT HAS FALLEN OVER THE PAST 24 HOURS...ANY ADDITIONAL RAINFALL MAY RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING ACROSS LOW LYING AREAS AND SMALL STREAMS WITHIN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO FOUR INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN IN SPOTS OVER THE PAST 24 HOURS...AND AN ADDITIONAL INCH OF RAIN IS POSSIBLE THROUGH THE EVENING HOURS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GRAND ISLAND, KEARNEY, HASTINGS, AURORA, CENTRAL CITY, MINDEN, ST. PAUL, GIBBON, RAVENNA, WOOD RIVER, FULLERTON, SHELTON, BLUE HILL, KENESAW, DONIPHAN, CAIRO, JUNIATA, AXTELL, ALDA AND PALMER.