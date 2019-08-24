Rain continued to cause problems at the Nebraska State Fair on Saturday.
With more than 10 inches of rain in the Grand Island area this month, the Fonner Park grass parking lots were closed to traffic as wet conditions made it nearly impossible for vehicles to get around in the muddy mess.
On the first day of the Fair on Friday, Grand Island received 2.22 inches of rain, which was a record rainfall for that day, breaking the previous record of 1.35 inches set in 1983.
The rain continued Saturday with more than a half inch by 2 p.m. Outdoor morning events, such as the Nebraska Lineworkers Rodeo and the State Fair Marathon, went on as scheduled, but as the rain continued, fair officials canceled afternoon outdoor events, including the parade. All indoor events went on as scheduled, including the Brett Eldredge concert at the Heartland Events Center, and the Grand Kubota Roughstock Rodeo at the Thompson Foods Outdoor Arena.
Lightening was also in the area, forcing fair officials to move fairgoers indoors.
State Fair officials are urging fair guests to use the off-site Fair Express Shuttles which are running continuously at Walmart South, ShopKo, Conestoga Mall (13th Street and Webb Road), Conestoga Mall (North of Sears), Sam’s Club, and Central Community College at College Park. Shuttles will start one hour before the Fair gates opening and finish at midnight.
The Bosselman north parking lot off of Locust at Fonner Park is available for $10 per vehicle. Fees support the Overland Trails Council Boy Scouts of America. This service will be available from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Labor Day. The public must enter that parking lot from Locust Street. Transportation will be provided from there to the fair gate.
Lori Cox, state fair executive director, told reporters Saturday they anticipated heavy rains could happen during the fair and developed contingency plans, which they are now executing to get people to the fair.
The rain Saturday made this August the wettest on record, breaking the previous record of 8.73 inches for August set in 1977. After all is said and done with the rain Saturday, this will also probably make it the third-wettest year-to-date on record for Grand Island with more than four months left in the year. The all-time record is 36.57 inches, set in 1905, and the second-wettest was 33.13 inches, set in 1903. As of Saturday afternoon, that total was 31.34 inches with more rain in the forecast.
Grand Island and most of Central Nebraska was under a flash flood watch throughout the day.
Despite the rain, Cox said, “We are full online fair mode.”
“Everything is happening in our barns, tonight’s concert, and we are planning to run the Grand Kobota Roughstock Rodeo at 7 p.m. and draft horse competition at 6 p.m.,” she said.
While fair attendance is down considerably because of wet weather conditions, Cox said more than 9,000 were taking advantage of the fair and more were expected to come by the shuttle buses for the concert and other evening events.
As part of the contingency plan fair officials developed, Cox said they hired three different companies to bring fairgoers from the various shuttle stops around town.
Cox was optimistic about the weather on Sunday as the forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and a high near 78. But rain is again in the forecast after 1 a.m. with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Monday has a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a 20% chance on Tuesday. Wednesday will be sunny and dry and, heading into the Labor Day weekend, there is only a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms.
“We are Nebraska Strong,” Cox said, in reference to the indomitable spirit Nebraskans have shown during the challenging weather year. “Our fair is open for business.”
Cox said the shuttle service will be running throughout the fair.
“As wet as it is, it will probably take 75 straight of sunshine and no rain to dry it out,” she said. “We are talking about getting through this fair with the shuttle plan we have developed.”
Shuttle service will be ramped down during the week as attendance is usually down during that time, but they will be back providing full shuttle services on Labor Day weekend.
Cox is encouraging people to take advantage of the free shuttle service as the grass parking lots will remain iffy.
She said they are also working to get available drivers for the weekday to shuttle people to those early livestock shows and events at the fair that start at 8 a.m.