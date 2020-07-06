The Hall County Historical Society has completed the second batch of its Hall County newspaper digitization project.
The organization said the following newspapers and years are available for online access at hallcountyne.advantage-preservation.com:
- Grand Island Independent (1899-1912)
- Grand Island Herald (1886-1942)
- Anti-Monopolist (1883-1883)
- Grand Island Democrat (1891-1908)
- Free Press (1895-1915)
- Cairo Record (1907-1977)
- Doniphan Enterprise (1914-1921)
- Doniphan Index (1896-1897)
The historical society said it is “inching closer” to finishing the project by the end of the year, but needs the public’s help. It urges people to donate today to the project through Go Big Give. Those interested in donating can do so at www.gobiggive.org/hallnenewspapers.
