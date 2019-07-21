In May, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finalized their rule allowing the year-round sale of E15 fuel, which contains 15 percent ethanol and 85 percent regular gasoline.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, based on information from Growth Energy, the number of gas stations offering the E15 alternative is rising. According to EIA, there are more than 1,800 retail fuel stations across the 31 states that now sell E15.
E15 fuel is often marketed as an unleaded fuel with an octane rating of 88. According to Growth Energy, more than 1,800 stations offer E15. Minnesota is home to the largest number of E15 stations with 303 stations, followed by Wisconsin (197), Iowa (187), and Florida (185).
Nebraska, which is the nation’s second leading ethanol producing state, is among the top E15 states. Other top ten E15 states include, Illinois, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Texas.
Available at Bosselman’s Pump and Pantry
In Nebraska, Grand Island’s Bossleman Enterprises has been a leader among gas stations in selling E15 at its Pump and Pantry stores.
According to Growth Energy, a national ethanol trade association, allowing year-round sales of E15 could boost domestic ethanol demand by 1.3 billion gallons within five years.
“We should see an increase in fuel retailers across the state and nation offering E15 when the red tape and regulatory barriers are removed,” said Randy Gard, Nebraska Ethanol Board petroleum representative and chief operations officer for Bosselman Enterprises.
Growth Energy reports that year-round E15 sales:
-- Provides an opportunity to reverse a 44 percent plunge in farm income over the last 6 years
-- Boosts employment by 136,000 jobs, on top of nearly 366,000 jobs nationwide supported by ethanol today
-- Creates a market for up to seven billion additional gallons of U.S. ethanol and two billion bushels of American corn
-- Supports rural manufacturing at more than 200 biofuel plants across the nation’s Heartland
‘Fuel oxgenate’
EIA said that most motor gasoline fuel sold in the United States contains up to 10% ethanol or E10. Ethanol acts as a fuel oxygenate to create a cleaner burning fuel and to raise the octane rating of motor gasoline. Higher ethanol blends such as E15 may sell for lower prices relative to E10 when the price of ethanol is lower than gasoline blendstock on an energy equivalent basis. Presently, E15 is sold at a 3- to 10-cent/gallon price discount relative to E10, or 87 octane blends, in most markets.
In 2011, EPA granted a partial waiver under the Clean Air Act to allow the use of E15 in motor vehicles manufactured in model year 2001 or later. EIA reports that among other restrictions, the partial waiver did not change existing regulations that prohibited the sale of E15 in conventional fuel markets during the summer driving season, defined as June 1 to Sept. 15 of each year. During the summer, EPA is more restrictive on the volatility of motor gasoline introduced into the market in order to limit evaporative emissions that contribute to ground-level ozone.
Expanded waivers
EIA said that the expanded waivers for E15 were announced in October 2018, which will help to increase domestic energy production and to support the domestic agriculture industry. The final rule updated EPA’s interpretation of the statute. By considering E10 and E15 as substantially similar, the new interpretation effectively opened the opportunity for year-round E15 sales in most markets.
Although new fueling stations typically install fueling equipment that is E15 compliant, EIA said that older stations may need to install new equipment to accommodate the slightly more corrosive nature of E15 gasoline. Retrofits may be cost-prohibitive if they require equipment, such as underground storage tanks, to be replaced.
EIA said that certain incentives could offset the cost of expanding fuel options to E15. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Biofuels Infrastructure Partnership program awarded $100 million in grants to increase consumption of higher fuel ethanol blends during fiscal year 2015. State-level programs, such as programs administered by the Nebraska Corn Board, have also encouraged station owners to offer E15 and higher ethanol blends.
EIA said that state-level information of E15 sales is limited. The Minnesota Commerce Department reported 59.4 million gallons of E15 sales in the state in 2018, nearly triple 2017 levels. According to an Iowa Department of Revenue report, state E15 sales were about 35.5 million gallons of E15 in 2018, almost a 30% increase over the previous year. In 2018, E15 was sold at about 15% and 10% of retail fueling stations in Minnesota and Iowa, respectively. On a national level, however, less than 2% of retail fueling stations offer E15.