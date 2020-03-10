The damage from a fire at 1617 N. Elm St. Monday night was minor, said Battalion Chief Scott Kuehl of the Grand Island Fire Department.
The fire did about $1,000 worth of damage,
“We were probably on scene a total of 30 minutes,” Kuehl said.
The fire was caused by an unattended candle in the basement of the one-story home.
The fire ignited a cardboard box full of stored personal items, such as clothing and knickknacks.
The owner attempted to put out the fire, but was unsuccessful. So he called 911.
Fortunately, the home was pretty close to Fire Station 2, so firefighters arrived quickly.
“We’re lucky we got there so quick,” Kuehl said.
One person was home at the time of the fire. No one was injured.
According to real estate records, the home is owned by Shane Muhlbach.
The basement has concrete walls, so they didn’t incur much damage.
A small amount of damage was done to light fixtures and wiring, but most of the damage was limited to the personal property.
