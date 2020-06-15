Monday Mysteries series: Two youths accused of brutal beating, killing ...

Jamie Payne, 39, left behind his wife, Lucy, and two children in Seminole, Okla., to travel north during World War II looking for work on one of the construction crews that were busy building ammunition plants in Central Nebraska. He found work on a crew in Hastings.
On Sept. 18, 1943, Payne and Walter McCowan, a co-worker on the crew, took a bus from Hastings to Grand Island. After the bus arrived in Grand Island at noon, the men separated and made plans to meet back up that evening to catch the bus back to Hastings.
Around 7:30 p.m., Jamie Payne was approached by military police near the USO in the 100 block of East Front Street.
Although the United States military was segregated until 1948, USO policy expressly forbade discrimination based on race. However, it was not uncommon for separate USO centers to spring up in the same town, like Grand Island, either because of local regulations or at the request of African American soldiers who wished to avoid tensions.
The USO on East Front served African American troops, including the two MPs who confronted Payne as he staggered on the sidewalk. When the officers approached the intoxicated man in front of the USO, he offered no resistance. The officers recalled they had to “practically carry him into the police station” on the corner of Pine and Second streets due to his inebriated state.
The sergeant on duty at the police department recalled Payne as having “no indications of meanness or quarrelsomeness” when he was delivered to the station. Payne willingly volunteered to be searched by the officer and offered no objections to leaving the $13 and other valuables on his person in police custody.
Before being taken to the bullpen he asked the officer to keep his glasses at the desk to ensure they were kept safe and “wouldn’t get broken.” The MPs and sergeant estimated Payne to be about 5’6” and 140 pounds.
At 10:59 p.m. that evening, a call came in to the police desk about two men fighting. Another call came in at 11:01 p.m.
Officers Melvin Westphal and Walt Geis were quickly dispatched to the area of Ninth and Poplar streets. When the officers arrived, they found Ted Smith, 18, and Frank Miller, 19, had facial cuts and torn clothing that indicated they had recently been in a fight.
Both men had arrived in Grand Island on Labor Day and had recently been released from jail for fighting shortly after they had arrived in town. On the evening of Sept. 18, they had gone out with local girls to several taverns before getting thrown out of a dance hall shortly before officers arrived on the scene.
Although Smith and Miller confessed to mixing drinks of brandy and beer all night, the officers determined they were not intoxicated enough to provide grounds for arrest. However, when pressed about their military service, neither man could offer his service papers, draft registration card, or discharge papers, although both claimed they had been discharged from the Navy.
Smith and Miller, both over 6’ and around 175 pounds, were taken into custody at 11:12 p.m. to be held until it could be determined if they were AWOL from the military.
Officers Westphal and Geis took Smith and Miller to the bullpen shortly after being taken into custody. When they placed the men in the cell, they reported the only other prisoner in the cell, Jamie Payne, was lying on floor on the northeast side on his stomach and appeared to be asleep.
Shortly after 1 a.m., Walter McCowan arrived at the police desk and inquired about Jamie Payne. McCowan asked that Payne be released to his custody. Assistant Chief Lorenzo “Buck” Mentzer went to the bullpen at 1:20 a.m. to see if Payne had sobered up enough to be released. Officer Geis was summoned to the cell at 1:30 a.m., where he reported seeing Jamie Payne sprawled out “spread-eagle upward” on the blood-stained floor with his head toward the south and his shoe torn off and left in the southwest corner.
Smith and Miller, both covered in blood, lay on the bunks with their faces to the wall pretending to be asleep when the officers entered the cell. Officer Geis noted Miller’s right shoe appeared to have “hair on the sole.” Blood was smeared all across the 25-square-foot cell and covered all three men.
The city’s physician was called to the station.
Jack Bailey was also summoned to the station. Bailey took crime scene photos, which included images of the victim and the suspects as they were found by police. In the caption of the photos, published in the Independent, Bailey wrote after he took one photograph showing the faces of both men laying on the bunks, Smith “squirmed restlessly on the bunk and turned his face to the wall” as both men continued to feign sleep.
Smith and Miller were moved to the Hall County Jail with their clothing taken as evidence.
Dr. Wilber McGrath reported that, although Payne had a fracture over his right eye and both sides of his head were badly bruised, he did not have a skull fracture. However, his nose had been fractured and flattened and there were numerous abrasions to his face, forehead and scalp. In addition to abrasions on one knuckle of each hand as well as both elbows and knees. There was evidence he had been struck several times in the chest but there were no injuries to internal organs.
The doctor concluded Payne’s death was due to cerebral hemorrhage.
Both men were interviewed by the county and city attorneys, sheriff, police chief and assistant chief. During the interviews, Ted Miller said Payne had “told me and Smitty to shut up” after they started arguing shortly after being placed in the cell. Miller said Payne had gotten to his feet when he went over to “see what he was harping about.”
When County Attorney McCarthy asked if he knew how tall Payne was. Miller replied, “he’d just about come up to my nose.”
Miller admitted to striking the first blow. When Sheriff Hann asked him about his feelings about color, Miller confessed to not liking black people. When the Sheriff pressed about motivation, Miller said he had never had any trouble before with black people; he just didn’t like them.
Smith claimed he remembered nothing about the attack, that his mind had gone blank. He continued to hold to his story throughout the trial, even though his hands had been covered in blood, and his shirt, pants and shoes were soaked in blood.
Miller told the jury when they were placed in the bullpen, “this fellow was laying down and Smitty and I started arguing.” The man had told them to shut up and “I walked over and hit him.”
When pressed for details of the attack he elaborated, “I know I knocked him down four or five times. I kicked him at least once while he was down, but I can’t say for sure if I kicked him more than once. I think Smitty kicked him too, but I don’t know how many times.”
After Payne “crumbled up,” Miller said they returned to the bunks, laid down and started talking to “encourage themselves” as they “didn’t believe we had hurt him very bad.”
He claimed the attack was short, lasting only 5 or 10 minutes, and Payne did not have time to call out for help.
The coroner’s jury returned a verdict on Sept. 20 accusing both Ted Smith and Frank Miller of pre-mediated murder. The jury concluded Payne had come to his death by “unlawful, felonious, willful, malicious, purposely, and of the deliberated and premediated assault.”
On Dec. 20, 1943, Smith and Miller both pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter in exchange for dismissing the charges of second-degree murder.
District Judge William Spikes sentenced both men to serve eight years in the penitentiary in Lincoln for the murder of Jamie Payne.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.