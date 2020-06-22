Monday Mysteries series: Murder by two brothers, their nephew left grieving widow, six children

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was previously published in the July 2018 edition of Murder Mysteries. Monday Mysteries will publish each Monday through October 2020.
Previous attempts by Loup County Sheriff George Brock to serve an eviction notice at the Birkes ranch, located 20 miles northeast of Burwell, had been met with leveled guns and threats against the sheriff to not step foot on their land again.
The state sheriff’s office advised Brock to wait until the Birkes men left their ranch and fortified sod house before trying again to serve the notice from the Amos Grant Company of Omaha.
It appeared the sheriff would finally get his chance on Oct. 16, 1940. The bachelor brothers, John and Willard Birkes, had their orphaned nephew, Richard Birkes, living with them. On that day, 21-year old Richard was required to travel to the Valleyview store and register for the draft.
Brock was waiting at Valleyview when the Birkes brothers arrived at the store. After Richard finished his registration, the sheriff stepped forward. Multiple shots were fired, and Brock was fatally wounded by the guns discharged by John Birkes and his nephew. One of the draft board members, who attempted to intervene, found himself at the other end of John Birkes’ gun.
As the Birkes were attempting to flee, Loup County Commissioner A.R. Maxon began firing his shotgun from across the street. John Birkes was hit in the face and Richard was struck in the lungs, stomach, arm and face by shotgun pellets and a bullet from a pistol.
Richard was badly bleeding while John drove the car back to the ranch to collect Willard and supplies. The three men then proceeded to head north.
While the sheriff was loaded into a car and taken to the hospital in Burwell, Custer County Sheriff Glen Fox took over the pursuit. Fox was assisted by Ted Goos of Taylor, who used his airplane to locate the fugitives. When Fox caught up with the men, they surrendered without any further trouble. John and Richard were taken to Broken Bow for medical treatment, while Willard was transported to the Hall County Jail.
Brock died en route to Burwell. Two days later, his funeral was held in Taylor. The largest crowd the church had ever seen turned out to support the sheriff’s grieving widow and six children, ages 3 through 19. Brock’s pallbearers were Valley County Sheriff George Round, Fox, Holt County Sheriff Peter Duffy, Greeley County Sheriff T.J. Murphy, Cherry County Sheriff Otho Kime and Rock County Sheriff Leonard Swanson.
Following Brock’s funeral, Loup County Attorney A.F. Adler filed first-degree murder charges against all three of the Birkes men. In January 1941, Judge Thurman Smith of Loup County bound all three men over to district court on first-degree murder charges. Witnesses for the state testified that Richard and John Birkes had participated in the slaying of the sheriff, and although Willard was not present at the time, he had previously made threats on the sheriff’s life.
In March 1941 the Birkes’ attorneys were successful in their attempt to change the venue. Judge William Spikes ordered all records pertaining to the case transferred to the clerk of the Valley County Court. The judge ordered that Richard be held in the Valley County Jail while John and Willard would be detained in the Howard County Jail.
In April 1941 state authorities sent the three Birkes men to the Douglas County Jail to undergo an examination by the insanity commission. The three were deemed fit to stand trial and returned to Valley County to face separate trials.
The first trial, for John Birkes, began on April 22, 1941. In an opening statement that lasted 68 minutes, his attorney attempted to paint a picture of a man who suffered delusions in which everyone was his enemy and trying to wipe out his entire family. The defense stated that John Birkes had begun carrying a gun in 1913 to protect his sister, who later drowned in an accident.
According to the attorney, Birkes believed that his sister, mother and another brother had all been killed. To support the idea of self-defense, the attorney said he would show that Birkes believed that the sheriff intended to arrest him, Willard and Richard. Once the sheriff had the trio in jail, Birkes believed that Brock would set fire to the jail.
John Birkes later took the stand and told the jury of conversations with God, mystic trips he had taken to Washington and New York, and visits he had with clairvoyants.
Each of the three men was found guilty at their separate trials. Willard Birkes was committed to the Ingleside Hospital for the Insane at Hastings. His younger brother John was sentenced to life imprisonment, and nephew Richard received a 25-year sentence in the state penitentiary.
Upon hearing his sentence, John declared: “I’m an innocent man. I have not had a just trial.”
In contrast, his nephew Richard, who had pled guilty, told the judge, “I think you have done a wise thing.”
