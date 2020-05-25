Monday Mysteries series: Lurid rumors, a packed courtroom and a cold case

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was previously published in the October 2019 edition of Murder Mysteries. Monday Mysteries will publish each Monday through October 2020.
Phyllis Davis’ blood-soaked body was found behind the wheel of her 1968 Oldsmobile station wagon about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 1968.
The vehicle was facing west in a ditch at a T-intersection south of Harmony Hall on what is now Gunbarrel Road. The 29-year-old’s death was first presumed to be an accident.
The cause of death was thought to be from head injuries received when a Hobart meat-cutting machine went airborne from the back of the station wagon during the accident.
Phyllis’ body was taken to a mortuary. The car, which sustained only minor damage, was taken to an auto body shop.
Phyllis’ husband, Tom, was in Lincoln with two of their seven children, visiting his mother and father, at the time of the accident. He was scheduled to return to Grand Island the next day when he and Phyllis were planning to leave on a vacation.
The funeral was set for Friday, Aug. 16, but then postponed for an autopsy the following Monday.
A coroner’s inquest began Tuesday, Aug. 20, and dragged on for nearly a month, with the jury meeting only a day or two at a time.
First-degree murder charges were filed against Tom Davis, 32, on Sept. 18. At a 4 p.m. bond hearing, he was ordered held in the county jail without bond. He was released on bond, which was set at $60,000, about a week later.
The charges came after several witnesses were called before the coroner’s inquest, which was closed to the public.
“This is an inquest by the county attorney’s office, not a judicial proceeding and for that reason is not a public hearing,” said Robert Paulick, Hall County’s attorney. “It is not a trial in the sense that anyone’s rights are involved. There is no plaintiff or defendant; it is only to determine whether there was a crime involved.”
Phyllis Davis’ death was attributed to her being beaten by a blunt instrument resulting in severe head injuries that caused her to bleed to death. Officials said she could have survived the beating had she received prompt medical care.
During the subsequent preliminary hearing, also closed to the public, Tom Davis’ defense attorney John Mitchell made a motion against the entire proceedings because the defense was denied access to the inquest and other related documents. Mitchell argued this gave the prosecutors an unfair advantage, but Tom Davis was bound over for trial.
Renowned criminal lawyer F. Lee Bailey criticized the closing of the hearing, saying he thought it was unconstitutional. Bailey spoke to the press while in Lincoln to speak at the University of Nebraska.
Jury selection began Feb. 2, 1969, in Hall County District Court with Judge Donald Weaver presiding. R.M. Van Steenberg of Scottsbluff, a retired judge, was the special prosecutor. John Mitchell of Omaha was the lead defense attorney.
Van Steenberg said at the outset that a great deal of the state’s case was circumstantial, but the state would show Tom Davis committed the murder or was responsible for his wife’s death.
A pool of 80 potential jurors was brought into the courtroom — 12 at a time — until a jury was seated. The selection process was closed to the public, just as the coroner’s inquest and preliminary hearing had been. Weaver said the public would be admitted once the actual trial began.
When testimony began, the courtroom was packed with spectators filling the seats as early as 8 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. start of proceedings. Some brought lunches to ensure they would not lose their seats during the lunch hour. The judge eventually kept the courtroom locked until 9:30, and had everyone removed over the lunch hour.
After months of gossip and rumor, the testimony lived up to its billing. Some of the most lurid rumors, including talk of prostitution and murder details, can still be heard today.
The prosecution brought in evidence of an ongoing affair between Tom Davis and a woman who lived in Hastings and later Hickman. Testimony indicated the first incidence of infidelity took place while Phyllis Davis was in the hospital recovering from the birth of their seventh child.
Phyllis Davis’ extra-marital affairs also were detailed, including an introduction she requested at a local bar and trysts at area motels. A member of the Air Force stationed at the then-operational Grand Island base was mentioned as both a paramour and an alternate suspect.
Tom Davis managed a store that sold Hobart appliances — commonly used in commercial kitchens. Phyllis Davis also worked at the store.
The business had a history of bad checks, according to testimony in the trial, but all the checks were eventually covered.
In addition to the infidelities and the money woes, the third leg of the prosecution’s case was the purchasing of life insurance policies — including a $50,000 one with a provision for double indemnity in the case of an accident.
Other testimony in the trial cast doubt on the possibility of the meat-cutting machine being hurled forward and striking Phyllis Davis during the crash. The prosecution called an expert witness, who testified the car was traveling less than 5 mph when it entered the ditch.
The damage to the car was minimal, according to testimony from the body shop where it was taken after it was removed from the ditch.
Tom Davis did not testify during the trial.
The jury of six men and six women found Tom Davis guilty of murder after 13-1/2 hours of deliberation. He was sentenced to the state penitentiary, and incarcerated April 1, 1969.
In a subsequent appeal, the Nebraska Supreme Court overturned the verdict 13 months after the first because of comments by the prosecutor, including his mentioning that Tom Davis did not testify, which was a possible violation of the defendant’s rights. The defense being denied access to FBI findings also was a factor.
In the second trial, Davis did testify in his own behalf. The jury deliberated 13 hours and returned with an acquittal.
In 2014, Tom Davis was awarded $250,000 based on a wrongful conviction.
He said in his claim he suffered post-traumatic stress disorder after “experiencing great horrors.” Tom Davis specifically cited being deprived of the comfort of his children, losing his business, witnessing an inmate being doused with flame accelerator and set on fire, getting stabbed, learning his home was burglarized and being accused of killing his wife.
He died in Lincoln in December 2016.
The murder of Phyllis Davis remains a cold case; she is buried in the Grand Island Cemetery.
