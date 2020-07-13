Monday Mysteries series: He left the party, only to be attacked at home

Charles Johnson, 54, was walking home after spending a pleasant Tuesday evening in the company of friends on Oct. 2, 1928.
The prominent Clarks businessman, a widower, lived alone in rooms over the garage at his filling station/blacksmith shop on the south side of the tracks. Earlier that evening, he had walked a block over to deliver some of his clothes to house of Mollie Penn.
Mrs. Penn invited him to stay for dinner with the group who gathered at her home that evening to enjoy an oyster supper. Charles accepted her invitation.
As the clock struck half past ten, Charles decided it was time to call it a night. After putting on his jacket and saying his goodbyes, he headed out into the dark night. He began to make his way back to his home and business.
As he drew closer to the building, he paused. Charles strained to get a better look at what appeared to be a dark figure moving around inside his office. He called out to the shadow, “What are you doing?”
At the sound of his voice, the figure appeared to run out of the office and towards the back part of the garage.
Undeterred, Charles went unarmed into the building to investigate. When he entered the office area, he flicked the light switch on to illuminate the room as he prepared to face the intruder. From the darkened part of the garage, bullets began to suddenly fly towards him. Two struck him in the arm before he turned around to tried to quickly get to the door. Another bullet stuck him in the back, as he fled from the building. Blood flowed profusely as he ran from the building and around the corner.
From the darkness a familiar voice called out “Charles, Charles come back. I promise I won’t shoot anymore.” Charles, weak from the shock of his wounds, slowly made his way back into his office, where he slumped into his chair. As the blood flowing from the wounds in his back and arm began to pool around his feet, the attacker picked the phone on his desk and called for a doctor to attend to the wounded man. After hanging up the phone, the attacker fled out the open door in the dark night, not staying to see if the man lived or died.
The doctor arrived, with the authorities, around 11 p.m. Johnson, still alive, was quickly attended to by the doctor. After bandaging the wounds, the doctor loaded Johnson into his own car and drove him 30 miles to the hospital in Columbus.
As the officers investigated the scene, they found the back door had been broken open. The intruder appeared to be a burglar searching for cash Johnson reportedly kept on hand. However, it appeared Johnson had interrupted the prowler before he could find the money hidden inside the office desk.
When the officers were able to travel to Columbus and question Johnson about what he recalled happening that evening, he told of the events leading up to the shooting and identified his attacker. It was Mollie Penn’s son, Charles, who he said had called out to him in the dark night.
Merrick County Sheriff Warren Currey arrested Charles Penn, 30, at his mother’s home in Clarks. Penn vehemently denied any involvement in the shooting and told authorities he found the man on the sidewalk after highwaymen had shot him. He did confess to getting Johnson into the office and calling the doctor. As to what led him to leave the man alone in the building, he declared it was simply fear of being falsely accused.
Mollie Penn’s guests were brought in for questioning to help shed some light on the movements of the evening. Through interviews, authorities were able to discover that Charles Penn had slipped out of his mother’s house 15 minutes prior to Charles Johnson’s announcement that it was time for him to be heading home.
Penn had recently returned to Clarks and was currently on parole after serving three years in the penitentiary in Lincoln.
In February 1925, Penn had broken into the Hord Elevator, belonging to his former employer, and Farmers Elevator, both in Clarks. During the break-ins, he was accused of stealing, and then selling, three-tube radios that had been recently installed by the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company as demonstration units.
After Charles Johnson died in the Columbus hospital on Oct. 4, 1928, the Merrick County attorney charged Charles Penn with first-degree murder.
Charles Penn’s trial in Central City began the first week of December 1928.
Between the prosecution and defense, more than 25 witnesses were expected to be called to the stand to testify. In the opening statements of the defense, Penn’s attorney argued the state would be unable to prove that Penn had actually done the shooting. The state argued that the murder occurred at the time Penn was committing burglary, and that Penn had tried to silence Johnson to prevent him from sending him back to prison.
After four days of testimony, one of the jurors became extremely ill. The trial was halted so the juror could be attended to, and then delayed until the juror could recover from his illness.
The hearing resumed on Jan. 2, 1929.
In closing statements, Penn’s attorney argued that Charles Johnson’s deathbed statements were “of little value” because he had been drinking earlier in the evening. The prosecuting attorneys argued the murder had been an attempt to cover up another crime, and Penn should receive the death penalty.
After nine hours of deliberation, the jury returned their verdict: guilty of murder in the first degree.
Newspaper accounts of the trial suggest that Penn showed little emotion during the trial. He was sentenced to life in prison.
An appeal to the Nebraska Supreme Court to set aside the ruling based on errors in the trial, mainly the dismissal of the jury from Dec. 7, 1928, to Jan. 2, 1929, was made by Penn’s attorney.
In November 1929, the Supreme Court denied Penn’s request for a new trial.
In July 1944, after serving 15.5 years, Charles Penn appeared before the State Board of Pardons. He confessed his guilt and admitted he shot Johnson three times when he was discovered in the garage in Clarks. However, he told the board he knew nothing of the crime because he had been intoxicated at the time.
His sentence was reduced from life to 25 years.
