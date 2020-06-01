EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was previously published in the July 2018 edition of Murder Mysteries. Monday Mysteries will publish each Monday through October 2020.
John Nelson checked in on his elderly neighbor, 71-year-old Michael Miller, every day.
Miller had no family left in Elba. He had never married and his parents and siblings had all proceeded him in death, so he relied on neighbors to help in times of need. Mike had not been feeling well lately, so John took it upon himself to check in on him daily and see if there was anything he needed.
Nelson knocked on the door at Miller’s house at 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 13, 1956. The screen door was locked from the inside, so he knew Mike was home. He yelled out for Mike.
After hearing no response, Nelson pulled the screen door open by pushing up on the hook over the bent nail. As he went inside, he continued to call out for his neighbor and friend.
Nelson first spotted a pool of blood near the front door. A short distance from the door, he discovered the lifeless body of his friend sitting on the steps, with a wound in the back of his head. Blood covered his head, shoulders and the wall he rested against.
The authorities were alerted. When Dr. Schouss arrived and examined the body, he placed the time of death between 12:15 and 2:15 that morning.
Howard County Sheriff Dan Schenck and County Attorney Dean Armstrong arrived to investigate and ordered that Miller be sent to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island for an autopsy.
Schenck called in the Grand Island crime lab to assist with the investigation. Lt. Roland Scott, from the crime lab, searched for fingerprints or evidence that could assist in identifying the killer.
A coroner’s jury was called on Sept. 18. The inquest revealed that Miller had died from a blow on the left side of his head, which inflicted a deep cut that bled profusely. The pool of blood near the door was likely where the blow had been struck. However, there was no blood found between the front door and the stairs where Miller was discovered.
Miller relied on Old Age Assistance at the time of his death and was found with 37 cents in his pocket — robbery was not a likely motive. He was living alone with his nearest relatives in Kansas, so a family member was not a likely suspect. He had no known enemies and was a respected member of his community and church.
After deliberating for almost six hours, the coroner’s jury concluded the death of Michael Miller was homicide. However, they could find no motive, no weapon and no suspects. The jury concluded without a recommendation for prosecution.
Michael Miller’s killer was never found.
