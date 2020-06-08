EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was previously published in the July 2018 edition of Murder Mysteries. Monday Mysteries will publish each Monday through October 2020.
On Oct. 11, 1947, an appreciative crowd lined Fourth Street to view the annual Harvest of Harmony Parade, an evening event at the time.
As drum majors stabbed their batons skyward in a rhythmic cadence, a more heinous stabbing was taking place a block away in a gas station. Two young brothers stopping for gas discovered a man, bloodied but still alive, on the restroom floor.
Officer Al Grubbs was first on the scene at Fifth and Pine streets. Plain-clothes officer Bosler arrived but went directly to the hospital. He spoke to the victim, 64-year-old Henry Krueger, the gas station’s owner. By shaking or nodding his head, Krueger was able to communicate.
Krueger indicated he did not know the assailant and that his attacker was a white man. Within minutes of answering questions, however, he was dead.
Krueger, by all accounts, was a quiet, mild-mannered, well-liked individual.
Chief of Police Ralph Spencer personally responded to the scene. Patrol officer Walt Geis, who would later administer polygraph tests to suspects, also arrived. Officers at the scene began making observations and gathering evidence.
The scene was difficult. Bosler described it as “blood all over.”
After interviewing witnesses, police established a narrow time frame in which the murder occurred.
A woman told officers she went into the gas station to get out of a sudden rain shower. Krueger was talking with a man at the time. She said she left at 8:50 p.m.
She described the man talking to Krueger as 30 to 35 years old, more than 6 feet tall, slender, wearing a brown suit and a floppy-brimmed, blue hat. She said a car in the drive had 11-county plates, which is Otoe, located in southeast Nebraska.
The call from the men who found Krueger was received at police headquarters at 9:13 p.m.
Lt. Roland Scott of the Grand Island Police Department, one of the foremost fingerprint experts in the state, arrived and began looking for latent prints left by the killer. Scott spent several days in Lincoln comparing his findings with prints on file with the state. The latent prints also were sent to the FBI for examination.
Robbery appeared to be the motive, but the officers were perplexed.
“If robbery was the motive, why the viciousness of the attack?” they wondered. It went way beyond any resistance. With 34 stab wounds, the victim was slashed on the face and chest.
Herb Hann, a former Grand Island police officer and then Hall County sheriff, also came to the scene to offer his assistance.
With hunting season underway, Spencer and Hann appealed through the newspaper to pheasant and duck hunters to watch for discarded bloody clothing. The killer certainly must have been spattered with blood, they thought.
The investigation focused on the man seen in the gas station just before the murder and the vehicle with 11-county Nebraska plates. Despite all the publicity, no one came forward and identified himself as the man in the station. This convinced officers the man was the killer.
The police chief ordered members of what was called Grand Island’s “criminal element” rounded up and booked into jail “for investigation.”
The hobo camps along the railroad tracks were raided, and hoboes were brought to police headquarters for questioning. The officers were looking for nervousness and evasive answers, as well as bloody clothing.
The following morning, at Spencer’s request, officers from the police department, Hann and his deputy, and two Nebraska State Patrol officers from Lincoln gathered at police headquarters to plan the investigation.
The officers searched the gas station and surrounding area for a knife or bloody clothes. They obtained ladders and went on the roofs of every building in a six-block radius.
Officers also checked railroad cars that had been in the rail yard for several days. They walked both sides of the tracks for several miles in each direction.
A reward from Hall County and Grand Island, plus several private donations and the state of Nebraska, quickly exceeded $1,000.
Officers pursued every viable lead. They traveled to Nebraska City, county seat of Otoe County, in an attempt to identify the 11-county car. Officers traveled to Iowa, Kansas and Colorado to question suspects.
Hann and County Attorney Donald Weaver traveled to California to question a suspect. They brought him back to Grand Island on other charges. At one point, there was some discussion of sending officers to Hawaii to question a suspect.
No line of questioning yielded results, and despite the best efforts of the three law enforcement agencies, Krueger’s killer was never brought to trial.
Even if the killer had been a teenager, chances of the assailant being alive today are slim. There is the slight chance that someone may still have heard something over the years and remained silent.
