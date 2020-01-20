Vehicle rollover, January 20, 2020

Northbound traffic on South Locust Street was diverted early Money morning because of a single-vehicle rollover. The driver was taken to CHI Health St. Francis with "significant injuries," according to Grand Island Police Sgt. Ryan Rathbun.

 Grand Island Fire Department

The driver in the single-vehicle accident on South Locust Street on Monday morning received “some significant injuries,” said Grand Island Police Sgt. Ryan Rathbun.

The driver, whose name was not disclosed, was transported to CHI Health St. Francis. His injuries were initially thought to be life-threatening. But that is probably not the case now, Rathbun said.

Police were called to the accident scene at 4:28 a.m.

Northbound traffic on Locust was diverted because of the rollover. The area between Bismark Road and Ashton Street was closed.

Accident reconstructionists have not completed their investigation, Rathbun said.

