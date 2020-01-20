The driver in the single-vehicle accident on South Locust Street on Monday morning received “some significant injuries,” said Grand Island Police Sgt. Ryan Rathbun.
The driver, whose name was not disclosed, was transported to CHI Health St. Francis. His injuries were initially thought to be life-threatening. But that is probably not the case now, Rathbun said.
Police were called to the accident scene at 4:28 a.m.
Northbound traffic on Locust was diverted because of the rollover. The area between Bismark Road and Ashton Street was closed.
Accident reconstructionists have not completed their investigation, Rathbun said.
