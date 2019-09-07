When Bonnie Hinkle thinks about the fact that Monday will mark five years since Grand Island Public Schools voters approved a $69.9 million bond issue to complete seven building projects in five years, she cannot believe how fast the anniversary has come.
“When they said five years, it seemed so far away (at the time) and it has actually seemed to go incredibly fast,” said Hinkle, GIPS Board of Education president. “The Jefferson and Stolley Park families may not feel like it went as fast as we wanted it to, but from my perspective, it definitely flew by.”
Monday will mark five years since the Grand Island Public Schools bond issue passed by a margin of 6,120 votes for and 4,898 votes against, which means more than 55 percent of voters favored the bond issue.
The bond issue allowed for new Jefferson, Starr and Stolley Park elementary schools to be built. It also allowed for remodels at Grand Island Senior High and Barr Middle School, and for additions at Engleman and Shoemaker elementary schools.
Hinkle said discussion on a potential bond issue took place back in 2007 or 2008 when she first came onto the GIPS board. Over the years, “things kept presenting themselves” and in fall 2013, the district started looking at its “highest priorities” that needed to be addressed.
“We started off with a very large list and narrowed it down to what we felt were the most critical needs,” she said. “The administration, especially the Buildings and Grounds Department and our Finance Department, were very good at providing us with information about the ages of the schools, the type of school rooms — like the open concept — expected numbers of kids that we would be coming into the schools and the overall needs for each place.”
Hinkle said there were “several different reasons” the bond issue was needed. Increased student enrollment created a need for extra space and the open-concept classrooms at some schools created safety concerns.
Superintendent Tawana Grover said it does not feel like it has been five years since the passage of the bond issue. She said it seems like GIPS has accomplished “so much” in that time.
“The thing we wanted to do was to honor our community by being on time and on budget,” Grover said. “It is remarkable to see the advancements we have made within the community and the support that it provided.”
She said the bond issue was “already in progress” when she began her tenure as GIPS superintendent. Taking the position “with the backing of a huge financial contribution” from the community gave her confidence as she began her role.
“It gave me a great deal of confidence in the community, knowing that it was willing to invest in their greatest asset: the children,” Grover said.
Virgil Harden, GIPS’ chief financial officer, said, “There are times when it feels like five years went by really fast, but when I stop and I reflect on the amount of work that has been involved, it has been a lot of effort.”
Harden said that back in fall 2013, the board hosted a workshop where it focused on facilities. It went “back and forth” before members decided on “the most pressing projects” to take to the voters in the form of a $69.9 million bond issue.
“As far as getting to the $69.9 million, that was really an educated guess between the architects, the contractors we consulted with, Mr. (Dan) Petsch (buildings and grounds director) and myself about what we would need to get these buildings built on time,” he said.
Harden said GIPS is “totally in budget” with the bond projects. While spending on the bond projects, plus the addition of an eighth project with an addition at Career Pathways Institute, totaled $80 million — $10 million more than the bond referendum asked for — Harden said the sale of the district’s bonds allowed it to accrue additional funds.
“That gave us more money and then we invested additional resources that we had over the five years because we have a 1-cent special building fund,” he said. “That generates about $1.5 million. Those things add up, plus we had some cash built up for all the furniture and fixtures included in those totals. We made money in the depreciation fund for that.”
Harden added: “It is six or seven different pots of money that come together to add that extra $10 million. But the largest portion is that premium that we sold those bonds on.”
Hinkle said prior to the passage of the bond issue on Sept. 9, 2014, the district hosted a number of town hall meetings where the public could learn more about the bond issue and comment on it. It was through these town halls that GIPS decided to remodel Barr and to complete all of the building projects within five years, rather than seven.
“Originally, we had said it might be seven years,” she said. “But the board and the community all said, ‘Is there any way to do this a little faster? It seems like if you take seven years, then you will be coming back to us saying you have another need.’ That is when our Buildings and Grounds Department went back, looked at it and found a way to make things happen in five years. We are very appreciative of their efforts to make things happen.”
GIPS Director of Buildings and Grounds Dan Petsch said the district was able to accommodate the Grand Island community’s desire to finish the seven bond building projects in no more than five years.
“I thought that was extremely aggressive. I think it would have been a little easier if we made it seven years,” Petsch said. “But, we did have the ability with buildings and how it timed out to accomplish that request from the public; I am glad we did, too.”
He said the building schedules “were mostly normal” despite the demanding timeline to complete all of the seven building projects. While it was “a little aggressive,” it was not overly aggressive.
“We made our completion dates pretty close like we expected it to,” Petsch said. “We set up what we were going to do and we pretty much hit those marks. I thought everything worked out rather well.”
Harden said in the long run, the bond saves GIPS money, compared to if the bond issue had not been passed.
“One of the things that is real painful is when we put money — usually hundreds of thousands of dollars — into modulars or minimal additions that we did,” he said. “They ended up being more expensive because they were not built to the same standards as they (the new buildings) are.”
Hinkle said she is “very impressed” with how the buildings turned out as a result of the passage of the 2014 bond issue.
“I was a Stolley Park parent, so I know how the school functioned when my kids went there with the hallways and things,” she said. “Walking into the school now and seeing the space available to them is amazing to see. They have lockers now, which they did not have in the past. I enjoy seeing the room sizes and knowing how much more conducive to learning that will be. It is just overwhelming.”
Grover said the passage of the 2014 bond issue demonstrated how the community wants to put student safety first.
“The old buildings needed a lot of upgrading, as well as just features that would allow for more safety and security,” she said. “That certainly played into non-negotiable safety features that we now look to as a guideline for how we want our buildings to be.”
With the passage of the bond issue, Grover said, the community not only invested in new buildings, but also in the future of GIPS students by building a strong foundation for them to have “such a sense of pride and belonging.” Having new, welcoming schools “set the tone” for what GIPS’ goals are for providing a welcoming environment to students.
“The voters said yes to our kids, yes to the future and yes to the growth of this community,” she said. “Monday is the culmination of memories that will be built for students for years to come. We have so much gratitude to the community for its support.”
Harden said he is “thrilled to death” that the bond issue came to fruition because “it is investing in kids.”
“Where would we be with all the kids that we have without all these new buildings and facilities, and the growth that is now possible because of them?” he said. “There are times when we look back and say, ‘That was a big deal.’ This is a big deal for the city of Grand Island and its schools to invest this money and put it in play.”
