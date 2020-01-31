A project to designate the veterans cemetery in Grand Island as a state veterans cemetery took an important step Thursday at the State Capitol in Lincoln.
A bill (LB911) that would designate the veterans cemetery in Grand Island as a state veterans cemetery, such as the one in Alliance, had a hearing before the Legislature’s Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.
The bill was introduced by Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island and Sen. Tom Brewer, who is chairman of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.
Quick said the primary purpose of the legislation is to do a program statement that would help the project meet the appropriate criteria to become a state veterans cemetery. That would require the city transferring the veterans cemetery back to the state, along with some land adjacent to the cemetery to assure there would be additional space for future use.
The larger cemetery would serve veterans and their families for decades to come. The state designation would also mean that the grooming and ongoing maintenance of the markers and grounds will be held to a higher standard than has been the practice over time.
For nearly 140 years, Grand Island has had a strong commitment to the veterans of Central Nebraska, and a state-designated cemetery would stand as an “eternal reminder of the community’s legacy of support for veterans and prideful and reverent comfort for the families whose loved ones rest there,” a Grand Island Independent editorial said in December.
“The main part of that bill is to have the Legislature appoint the Department of Veterans Affairs to do a program so we can make the veterans cemetery a state veterans cemetery,” Quick said.
Quick described the hearing as very positive. He said the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs supports the bill, along with Gov. Pete Ricketts.
He said there were a number of supporters from Grand Island that testified in favor of the legislation.
Among those from Grand Island who testified were Dan Naranjo, owner of All Faiths Funeral Home; Jerry Janulewicz, city administrator; Don Shuda, Hall County Veterans Service officer; former Grand Island Mayor Jay Vavricek; and Mike Ponte, chair of the Hall County Veterans Service Committee.
“They did a great job,” Quick said.
He said there was no opposition to the bill.
“There was a lot of testimony about the history of the cemetery and how and why it came about,” Quick said. “That was really good to have everyone hear about that.”
Quick said once the bill is voted out of committee it will go to the floor of the Legislature for a vote.
“There are some amendments that need to be added, but that can be done once it gets to the floor,” he said. “It is just to make sure that we do things in the right order and that we are not putting the cart before the horse.”
Quick said the legislation “has some really good traction to move forward.”
“We will see how soon it will come out of committee,” he said. “The sooner we can get it on the floor, the sooner we can get it passed.”
Even if the bill is successful this session of the Legislature, Quick said it will still take a few years before the process is finalized. He said the process took six or seven years before the designation for the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance was finalized.
“I’m hoping it won’t take that long,” Quick said.
On Tuesday, the Grand Island City Council approved a resolution of support for turning the local veterans cemetery into a state veterans cemetery.
State veterans cemeteries are typically developed using grant funds made available to states by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). But project grants are not considered until the state has acquired the title to the lands to be developed and has appropriated the necessary matching funds required by the grant.
In addition to these basic requirements, the VA requires sufficient cemetery area to accommodate the projected burial needs for a minimum of 20 years, including parking, assembly and other areas necessary for a properly functioning cemetery.
“Currently, the area that comprises the current cemetery is not sufficient for a state veterans cemetery,” Janulewicz said. “Additional land from the city will be required by the state before submitting a cemetery development grant application to the VA.”
If LB911 is enacted, the city will engage in discussions with the Nebraska VA to determine the desired area to be conveyed for the cemetery and the terms of any such transfer.
Alliance broke ground on Nebraska’s first state veterans cemetery in 2008 after the city donated 20 acres of land for the project. With funds raised by the local community and supplemented with startup appropriations from the state of Nebraska, the request was approved. The VA provided the remaining funds to construct and equip the cemetery.
State cemeteries have eligibility similar to VA national cemeteries, but may include residency requirements. Even though they may have been established or improved with government funds through the VA’s Veterans Cemetery Grants Program, state veterans cemeteries are run solely by the states.
The Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery committee and Hall County Hero Flight Association have committed to launch local fundraising to support a portion of the cost.
