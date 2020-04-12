The abundance of cars lined up at Fonner Park on Saturday morning made it clear how many area families are in need of food.
The people from Trinity United Methodist Church estimated 1,000 cars were lined up for the Loaves & Fishes food distribution. Those cars extended all the way back to South Locust Street.
But organizers had food for only 750 families, which means that people in many cars went home still hungry.
Volunteers began handing out the free food at 9:30 a.m. Recipients had been urged not to arrive before 9.
The big crowd kept the 35 volunteers busy.
“Even though we told them not to come early, they were lined up at 7:30,” said the Rev. Kelly Karges, one of the busy people loading food into trunks.
Karges pointed out that there are many food-insecure people in Grand Island. Before the work began, he said a prayer for the souls who were receiving food and those who were delivering it.
Tanya Roscoe, who has been helping with the mobile food pantry for two or three years, does it because she knows some people are having a hard time.
Those who were turned away were given information about other food distribution efforts in the area.
The Loaves & Fishes effort is normally held in the City Utilities Department garage. Most months, 400 to 450 people pick up food.
With the move to Fonner Park this month, organizers went to a drive-thru delivery.
Drivers, many of them wearing face masks, stayed in their cars and kept their windows closed. The volunteers loaded the food into their trunks.
Each family received a 25-pound box of nonperishable items, along with potatoes, apples, oranges, onions and a loaf of bread.
Trunks were loaded between the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion and the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Cattle Barn.
Coordinator of the effort is Sebrina Bergmeier of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Members of First Presbyterian Church helped with the effort, along with representatives of Heartland United Way and Hope Harbor.
Food Bank for the Heartland, based in Omaha, supplies the food.
After Saturday’s big undertaking, the workers had cleaned up and were gone by 1 p.m.
The Loaves & Fishes food distribution was canceled in March. As of right now, organizers plan to return to Fonner Park in May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.