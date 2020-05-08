As Central Nebraskans continue to struggle with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, many find themselves in the unexpected position of seeking emergency food assistance.
On Saturday, Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island, with help from First Presbyterian Church, the Nebraska National Guard and others, will conduct the monthly Loaves and Fishes mobile food pantry as a drive-thru event at the south side of the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Cattle Barn at Fonner Park.
The food distribution begins at 9:30 a.m. and people are asked not to arrive before 9. Use the Fonner Park entrance off of South Locust Street. One box of food will be given to each car.
The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland of Omaha. This month, 984 community packs will be available. They are 28-pound prepackaged boxes filled with a variety of nonperishable staple items. Fresh produce and sliced bread will also be offered.
Members of the Nebraska National Guard and volunteers are assembling the community packs at Food Bank for the Heartland.
A drive-up distribution method is being used in Grand Island to prioritize the health and safety of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals and families coming to the mobile pantry should stay in their vehicles. Fifteen Nebraska National Guard soldiers and airmen, along with volunteers, will help direct traffic and load the food for them.
“During this unprecedented time, Food Bank for the Heartland is working swiftly with our partners across Nebraska and western Iowa to provide critical meals to our neighbors struggling due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland.
“The need for emergency and supplemental food has increased significantly in recent weeks. We estimate the number of clients being served has increased 38% compared to a year ago. We are grateful to the Loaves and Fishes volunteers for their partnership to host this monthly mobile pantry in Grand Island. It is the largest mobile pantry in our service area. Thank you also to the members of the Nebraska National Guard for their dedication and support.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.