Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island, with help from First Presbyterian Church and others, will conduct the monthly Loaves & Fishes mobile food pantry Saturday as a drive-thru event on the south side of the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Cattle Barn at Fonner Park.

The food distribution begins at 9:30 a.m. and people are asked not to arrive before 9. Use the Fonner Park entrance off of South Locust Street. One box of food will be given to each car. No appointment and no identification are required.

The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland of Omaha. This month, 984 community packs will be available. They are 28-pound prepackaged boxes filled with a variety of nonperishable staple items. Fresh produce and sliced bread also will be offered.

A drive-up distribution method is being used in Grand Island to prioritize the health and safety of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals and families coming to the mobile pantry should stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will help direct traffic and load the food for them.

This is the second Saturday food pantry normally held at the Grand Island Utilities building.

