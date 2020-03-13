HASTINGS — To ensure the safety of its patients, staff and families, Mary Lanning Healthcare is implementing temporary visitation guidelines.
The new guidelines are aimed at reducing the potential spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses.
They go into effect at 6 a.m. Monday.
It is important to note that, as of now, no confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in the community.
The changes are being made to curtail the potential spread.
The hospital’s guidelines are as follows:
“If you have symptoms of respiratory illness, please do not visit. The east visitor entrance will be closed until further notice. Visitors may enter through the north entrance. Visitor hours are being limited to 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. When you leave, you may not be allowed back into the building after these hours. All visitors will be screened before they enter. MLH will be using the CDC three-question survey at all entrances and will provide a sticker they can wear all day. Only two visitors per patient will be allowed in the main hospital; only one visitor per patient will be allowed in outpatient clinics, the surgery area, the emergency room or at the Morrison Cancer Center. No one younger than 18 is being allowed, unless in special circumstances.”
While it understands the importance of friends, family and loved ones for its patients, MLH officials said they believe these changes are necessary to keep the environment safe.
As the situation with COVID-19 changes, the guidelines may be updated.
