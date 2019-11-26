TRUMBULL — The 12-year-old Trumbull youth who was missing Monday was found Monday night by firefighters at an abandoned farm house several miles from Trumbull.
An Endangered Missing Advisory had been activated earlier in an attempt to locate Isiah Wall.
Clay County deputies received the report about the youth, who has medical conditions. He had left home and was unaccounted for.
The Trumbull Fire Department was paged to start searching for the boy. Those firefighters called in help from neighboring agencies, including fire departments from Doniphan, Hastings Rural, Harvard and Giltner. Also helping in the search were the Nebraska State Patrol, Adams County and Hamilton County sheriff’s departments, and the Hastings Police Department.
“Many citizens came to the fire hall and were assigned to search teams. We searched until just after midnight when fire crews found a glove that we believed was the boy’s,” the Clay County Emergency Management Agency wrote on its Facebook page. Ten minutes later, firefighters “found the boy at an abandoned farm house several miles from Trumbull. He voluntarily returned with the firefighters to the fire hall where he was checked out and his mother took custody of him.
“Ladies from the community came out and cooked breakfast for the searchers. Most of us had missed dinner and this was a huge boost for us,” the Facebook page says. The note thanked each agency, each volunteer and the Sheriff’s Department “for conducting this search and finding this boy before the weather came in and caused further problems.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.