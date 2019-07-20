“You can always choose joy, no matter the circumstances.”
This is the motto Allie Swanson uses to handle her busy lifestyle as 2019 Miss Nebraska; a graduate student at Bellevue University; working with her non-profit; working as a certified barre-code instructor; and focusing on her two worlds of basketball and music.
A 24-year-old Omaha native and younger sister of former 2014 Miss Nebraska, Megan Swanson, Swanson said she was never really into crowning competitions until she returned home after her undergraduate studies at Evangel University.
“Megan turned to me and said ‘Allie, if you don’t try it, you are going to regret it,’” Swanson said. “So, I said ‘yeah, let’s do it,’ because she had such a great experience with it.”
Swanson said her first competition was two years ago at the Miss Omaha competition, where she “won on the first try.”
“I was really shocked and surprised and honored. I know my identity is not in crowning competitions and that’s not how people view me,” Swanson said. “My identity isn’t in the crown and sash.”
Swanson said she understood she was an outsider in the competition world, but she also did not want to be stigmatized when compared to her sister.
“I wanted it to be my journey. I wanted people to get to know me,” Swanson said.
With her Miss Omaha title, Swanson placed in the top five at the 2018 Miss Nebraska competition. Swanson said she was happy she did not win at her first state competition because it showed the public that she was human. Swanson was later crowned Miss Heartland in 2018, and won Miss Nebraska on June 8, 2019.
“It was sort of a blur. I think I danced on stage. I was just so ecstatic,” Swanson said. “I was just reflecting on my journey and the hard work that I put in.”
Although Swanson said she did not believe competitions were her interest, everything in her life — from school to music — was leading her to Miss Nebraska.
“To the outside eye, everything I do is kind of random. It doesn’t seem to fit together,” Swanson said. “But to me, it does fit together.”
Growing up, Swanson was known as the athlete and over-achiever with her involvement with several academic clubs, volleyball, basketball and track. She continued her love for athletics with a basketball scholarship at Evangel University in Missouri, where she studied advertising and public relations with a music business minor.
Through her years at Evangel, Swanson was named a two-year All-American Athlete and a Scholar All-American, and received various music awards to her experience playing seven instruments. “I love trying to push myself,” Swanson said.
“Being in music and sports really allowed me to establish those skills of hard work and determination,” Swanson said. “Also, just being comfortable in front of people and performing in front of people.”
Despite not knowing it at the time, Swanson said those experiences helped prepare her for the Miss Nebraska competition.
Now that Swanson is continuing her graduate degree at Bellevue University in organizational leadership and executive coaching, she said the Miss Nebraska Organization and scholarship assistance motivated her to continue her studies.
Swanson was awarded with a scholarship for winning Miss Omaha, one that is paying for her degree. The partnership the Miss Nebraska Organization has with Bellevue University is helping her develop her basketball passion into a career.
“My degree would not be possible without the Miss Nebraska Organization,” Swanson said.
While being Miss Heartland and starting at Bellevue University, Swanson took the opportunity to be the assistant varsity coach for Millard High School’s girls basketball team, watching the girls win the state title. She said that was a very exciting moment for her.
Swanson is also the society engagement coordinator for the non-profit Smart Girl Society (SGS), which later motivated her social impact initiative of “Cybersmartz: Protecting Yourself in a Digital World” for the Miss Nebraska competition.
“It will be very important for me to promote SGS through the course of my years,” Swanson said.
If she were to win Miss America, Swanson said her first step would be to promote digital safety at a national level down to an individual level.
“That safety aspect (is one) I’m extremely passionate about,” Swanson said.
“The Miss Nebraska Organization was that glue that makes everything make sense because I can showcase my love for SGS with my social impact initiative, I can showcase my love for health and fitness with my physique on stage, and I can showcase my love for coaching through my work with girls or in the community,” Swanson said.
In the future, Swanson wants to be the CEO of her all-women technology-based company.
“The content that I want to produce in this year is not about me. It’s about positively affecting communities all over Nebraska and getting people to understand what the Miss America organization is about — and what the Miss Nebraska organization is about — and how we absolutely represent all parts of our beautiful state.”
Miss America will be in December 2019 or January 2020. Once they announce the competition date, Swanson will set up two send-off parties in Omaha and North Platte.
To see Swanson’s journey, follow MissAmericaNE on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
For information on Miss Nebraska Organization’s competitions, scholarships or votes, visit www.missnebraska.org.