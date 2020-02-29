More and more people are searching for alternative wellness solutions that go beyond traditional medical treatment.
Earlier this month, Alexandra Henry opened Lumina Curadora at 1004 Diers Ave., Suite 230, where she operates her yoga and dance studio, and at 311 W. Third St., where she operates a wellness studio.
In opening Lumina Curadora, Henry said, her goal was simple: “To offer classes and programs that suit the health needs and fitness experiences of everyone.”
Lumina Curadora is a one-of-a-kind holistic center where Henry combines traditional eastern medicine practices with more modern methodologies through dance classes, yoga workshops and wellness sessions. Her goal is to “promote marked improvements in your physical and mental well-being.”
Henry is a Yoga Alliance International instructor and a holistic health practitioner. She founded Lumina Curadora in Bailey, Colo., in 2016.
The name means “healing light,” she said.
“Light comes after times of darkness,” Henry said.
Holistic medicine focuses on disease prevention, while western medicine focuses mainly on intervention after a disease or infection has impacted a person’s body. Henry said both types of medicine have a place, “but if you use preventive medicine, you are less likely to need an intervention later on.”
“We believe in living a life full of joy, gratitude and happiness,” she said.
Henry expanded her company into the Denver metro area. Then, last year, at the invitation of her father who was helping with Central Nebraska flood recovery, she moved to Grand Island to expand her practice.
Her father is an insurance agent who specializes in disaster relief and came to Wood River after the flooding to help the community. He eventually persuaded his daughter to move from Colorado and she arrived in Grand Island last September.
Prior to opening Lumina Curadora, she was a yoga instructor at the YMCA’s Express location, which closed last month. She also had a space at the Higher Plane at 311 W. Third St. Henry saw an opportunity to open Lumina Curadora at the Diers Avenue location, where she shares the space with Moy Yat Ving Tsun Kung Fu.
She said her core teaching and practice focuses on helping clients better connect to themselves and their surroundings, promoting overall health.
As a certified holistic wellness practicer, Henry uses ancient Chinese health methods that help promote energy flow in the overall healing of the body.
“We offer a variety of services, classes, workshops, and more to help all of our clients achieve healthier bodies and minds,” she said.
Henry offers yoga workshops and acupressure, which is similar to acupuncture.
“This modality focuses on relieving pressure buildup in target areas and resetting the flow of the qi,” Henry said.
She said acupressure is based in traditional Chinese medicine and is a form of massage designed to release qi stagnation and promote healing and prosperity throughout the body, without the use of needles.
Before she received her education in yoga and holistic medicine, Henry started out as a competitive dancer and instructor.
She said a lot of injuries and mental health issues, self-esteem complexes, anxiety, stress and eating disorders arise in competitive dancing.
The turning point for Henry was when she was on the third season of Lifetime’s “Dance Moms” as an instructor. Henry felt there was a need for healing after the demanding and disciplined world of competitive dance.
“Being involved in competitive dance was a wake-up call for me,” she said. “I began practicing yoga and then became a yoga teacher.”
It was then Henry became involved in holistic medicine at the Colorado school where she was learning yoga. That was also when she put all three disciplines — dance, yoga and holistic medicine — into her practice.
“Dance is a physical fitness and yoga involves the mind, body, spirit that engages the entire body and mind,” Henry said. “It helps you become in tune with the body and if something doesn’t quite feel right, that is where holistic medicine comes in as preventive therapy before intervention becomes necessary.”
A popular service that Henry provides is her Mommy and Me yoga and dance classes for babies 12 to 36 months old and their mothers.
“Mommy & Me is a class designed for you and your baby to bond through creative movement,” she said. “Parent participation is required.”
Part of Henry’s philosophy is her belief that “we can establish self-awareness and emotional regulation at a young age.”
“As we grow as a society,” she said, “there will be more peace and understanding as well as effective communication in problem-solving.”
Henry is a firm believer and practitioner of movement therapy.
Movement therapy refers to a broad range of Eastern and Western movement approaches used to promote physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Some forms combine deep-tissue manipulation and postural correction with movement education and are also known as bodywork therapies.
“Movement therapy is important,” Henry said. “Teaching our youth to effectively communicate in a changing and transitioning country is important, and that self-awareness is huge.”
A yoga class she offers is Vinyasa flow yoga.
“This popular class is based on the belief that mental and physical health are interrelated, and should be conditioned together,” she said.
All of the classes at Lumina Curadora attempt to coordinate breathing and physical movement, improve focus and concentration, and help participants regain control of their body and mind, Henry said.
She also offers classes in acro yoga, which explores the basic solo acrobatic form as well as an introduction to partner work.
Henry has been a dance enthusiast all of her life. At Lumina Curadora, she incorporates dance as part of her practice to promote overall wellness through movement.
She also offers a class in adult modern dance, which helps build a strong core.
“Modern dance is an earthy, rooted, freedom-base, style of movement composed from contracted, abstract and grounded shapes,” Henry said.
Another class she offers is Movement Sanctuary, which she describes as a “space held for pure improvisation.”
The class focuses on communication through movement and dance. Drumming is encouraged. Henry said there is no talking once entering the Movement Sanctuary space as the participants “communicate through dance and rhythm in this sanctuary.”
“Children are welcome to join in our dance. We will have a small area for conversation available,” she said.
Another service she offers is her wellness sessions, which focus on sports recovery, supplement and nutrition guidance, energy work and wellness coaching.
She also works with veterans and others who suffer from PTSD with yoga and holistic medicine. Henry said it is also a therapy to help those with depression.
She also offers private lessons for dancers and yogis who wish to increase their strength, flexibility and technical performance ability.
For more information, visit her website at lunaluminacuradora.wixsite.com or her Facebook page. Lumina Curador telephone number is (402) 759-9785.
