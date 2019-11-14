The Veterans and Military Resource Center (VMRC) at Central Community College has been named top center in the country by Military Times.
For the seventh consecutive year, Military Times has named CCC’s VRMC as the top center in its best colleges 2020 rankings. CCC is the only Nebraska community college to make the list, and finished ahead of community colleges in Michigan, Florida, Texas and Minnesota.
Travis Karr, CCC veterans and military services director, said the college is honored to contribute to the success of veterans, military members and their family members.
“We are consistently looking at ways to better serve our military-connected students,” Karr said. “The result is that all of our students benefit by engaging with veterans in and out of the classroom. Additionally, employers in the community benefit from a qualified candidate pool of graduates who offer a strong combination of academic, military and life experiences.”
According to Military Times, the process to make the list begins with each school filling out a 150-question survey about operations involving current and former service members and their families.
The institutions were evaluated in five categories: university culture, student support, academic policies, academic outcomes/quality, cost and financial aid. College culture and student support carried the greatest weight in the evaluation, and many other factors not listed were also considered.
Regarding CCC’s No. 1 ranking, the Military Times website said: “This school differentiates itself by going well above and beyond what those rules require, providing in-state tuition to vets who left the military many years ago, to vets who are unable to maintain continuous enrollment, and even to vets who are out of GI Bill benefits.”
“Many of our employees are veterans, or spouses, parents, children or grandchildren of veterans, so this national recognition not only makes us proud professionally, but personally, as we continue to honor and serve those who have or are serving our country,” said CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall.
CCC established the VMRC in 2011 at the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses. A fourth VMRC was opened at the Kearney Center in 2017.
To see the complete rankings, visit militarytimes.com/education-transition.
