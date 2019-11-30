Miletta Vista Winery’s 2018 Petite Pearl, a Nebraska-made wine, was named one of the 20 Wines to Serve at Thanksgiving in the Sommelier Choice Awards.
Petite Pearl is a proprietary blend, made from Nebraska-grown grapes, was produced and bottled at the winery north of St. Paul. It is described as a lightly oaked, tannin rich, full-bodied proprietary blend.
The Nebraska red wine displays aromas of ripe blackberries, roasted herbs, cedar, violets, black currants and spice. It’s a smooth, supple dry red wine with a deep ruby color and is only available at the winery or by ordering from its online store.
Miletta Vista has been in business since 2007 and has produced other award winners as well. It is owned by Mick and Loretta McDowell of St. Paul. Mick, who is the winemaker, said that he was honored to represent Nebraska among the many great wines of the world on the 2019 Sommelier’s Choice Awards list of Thanksgiving wines.
McDowell is president of the Nebraska Wineries and Grape Growers Association. He said that he believes many great wines are produced by Nebraska wineries. Six Nebraska Edelweiss wines have been awarded Best of Show White Wine since 2005.
“It’s difficult to count the number of Best of Class and Double Gold winners in recent years, but our association will pull this information together as we celebrate the industry’s 25th anniversary in 2020,” he said.
