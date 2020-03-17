Midland Area Agency on Aging and the Grand Generation Center will be closed to the public effective March 17, 2020.
Our agency feels this action is needed to help limit the possible spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus among our area’s aging population. We do not expect any disruptions in our Home Delivered Meal services and we will continue as expected.
In lieu of our meal programs at our centers, we will offer carry out, or in some locations, home delivered meals may be an option. Please contact the Grand Generation Center at 308-385-5308 to discuss what is available to you.
“We will do our very best at Midland Area Agency on Aging to continue to provide all services possible but do ask that friends and family continue to check on the elderly to make sure they are doing well,” said Casey Muzic, Director of Midland Area Agency on Aging.
Some ways to help support the elderly in your community are:
Call and check in with your elderly neighbors to help with social isolation
Offer to pick up food or medications
Make sure that if the individual has a care giver that they will be able to continue those services, and have a back-up plan in place.
We are taking concerns about the spread of COVID-19 seriously and will be staying in contact with State Officials and Local Health Departments to get continuous updates. For more information please call Midland Area Agency on Aging at 1-402-463-4565.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.