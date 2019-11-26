Senior U.S. District Court Judge Laurie Smith Camp on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man from Romulus, Mich., who fraudulently purchased high-end cellphones at retail stores in nine Nebraska cities, including Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney.

Christopher Charles Heinz was sentenced to 54 months’ imprisonment, placed on supervised release for three years and ordered to make restitution of $22,126 for his conviction for the fraudulent use of Social Security numbers and aggravated identity theft.

From December 2017 through June 2018, Heinz and another used stolen identifications of credit-worthy individuals to purchase the phones in cities that included Holdrege, Norfolk, Beatrice, Columbus, Ainsworth and O’Neill.

Heinz provided counterfeit driver’s licenses and Social Security numbers belonging to actual people to stores to qualify for credit.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Social Security Administration — Office of Inspector General, the Nebraska State Patrol, sheriff’s offices of Brown County and Holt County, Neb., and the police departments in Lexington, Kearney, Holdrege, Norfolk, Beatrice, Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments