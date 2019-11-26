Senior U.S. District Court Judge Laurie Smith Camp on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man from Romulus, Mich., who fraudulently purchased high-end cellphones at retail stores in nine Nebraska cities, including Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney.
Christopher Charles Heinz was sentenced to 54 months’ imprisonment, placed on supervised release for three years and ordered to make restitution of $22,126 for his conviction for the fraudulent use of Social Security numbers and aggravated identity theft.
From December 2017 through June 2018, Heinz and another used stolen identifications of credit-worthy individuals to purchase the phones in cities that included Holdrege, Norfolk, Beatrice, Columbus, Ainsworth and O’Neill.
Heinz provided counterfeit driver’s licenses and Social Security numbers belonging to actual people to stores to qualify for credit.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Social Security Administration — Office of Inspector General, the Nebraska State Patrol, sheriff’s offices of Brown County and Holt County, Neb., and the police departments in Lexington, Kearney, Holdrege, Norfolk, Beatrice, Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.