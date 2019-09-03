Since Third City Community Clinic’s inception, Susan Aguilar has been the clinic’s executive director and has been instrumental in the clinic’s operation, according to TCCC Board of Directors President Jay Wren.
However, the time has come for Aguilar to retire and pass her knowledge down to someone new: Erin Meyer.
Wren said the community will not be affected by the switch, as Aguilar will be training Meyer for the next couple of months, making the transition as seamless as possible.
“She (Aguilar) will really be missed here,” Wren said.
Meyer said that Aguilar has been great in making the transition easy on her.
“It’s been great knowing she’s (Aguilar) only a phone call away,” Meyer said.
Wren said Meyer is well-suited to take over Aguilar’s position as she has worked at St. Francis and at an orthodontal clinic before coming to TCCC, so she has background in medical and dental care, and knows the terminology.
“A change in leadership is an opportunity for growth,” Wren said. “Erin will be a great asset to the clinic.”
Meyer, who has been in health care for about 16 years, is excited for the new opportunity.
“I went into health care years ago, and with health care you can change people’s lives,” Meyer said. “Third City really does that on a daily basis.”
TCCC is a clinic that accepts people without any type of medical insurance and does not charge fees to patients.
“We can actually help them,” Meyer said. “We can get their teeth cleaned, we do school physicals, we do a plethora of services that otherwise they would have to go over to the emergency room for.”
While Meyer has only been in the executive director position for a week, she said she does have goals and ideas for the clinic in the future.
“I would love to see us get more grants and maybe do some more fundraisers and really get community awareness out there,” Meyer said.
Meyer said there are so many people who don’t realize TCCC is an option or that it even exists, so a big goal of hers is to push TCCC to the community so more are aware of the services provided there.
While Meyer was at CHI Health St. Francis, she worked a lot with Telehealth, which is a program that allows a patient to see their physician via a computer in the clinic, a program that she hopes to implement in TCCC in the future.
“My top priority right now is I really want to get some technology involved,” Meyer said. “Telehealth is an amazing way to connect the patient to the doctor without the doctor having to be in the building.”
