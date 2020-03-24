We would like to note that due to COVID-19, the majority of our staff are working from home now and Circulation will be only be staffed in intervals.
The easiest way to contact our department now that we are staggering people in circ is by emailing circulation@theindependent.com for billing questions. For missed papers you can still call us.
Thank you for your help and understanding during this time and we will keep you posted when things change.
