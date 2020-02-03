CENTRAL CITY — Merrick Medical Center has selected Sampson Construction of Lincoln as the general contractor for its new medical center construction project.
The Merrick Medical Center Board of Trustees requested and received proposals from several Nebraska-based construction companies. The Project Steering Committee interviewed the top three candidates on Jan. 23.
“We were really pleased with the proposals we received,” said Paul Clark, CEO of Merrick Medical Center. “Each of the top three candidates were very experienced, operate with a high level of sophistication, and would be very capable of completing the project within the target timeframe. We had a difficult decision to make.”
According to Clark, the decision came down to the intangible fit of the candidates with Merrick Medical Center’s mission, vision and core values.
“In the end, there was one company that stood out from the other two,” he said.
Sampson Construction is owned by John Sampson and his daughter, Cory Vokoun. John’s late wife, April, was the granddaughter of Wilma and Del Faeh, who were successful farmers in Merrick County. Many members of the Faeh family still live and farm in the Central City and Chapman area.
In honor of April and her family, Sampson Construction offered to donate a large portion of its fee as a philanthropic gift in support of the new facility.
“It is a very generous gesture and really struck a chord with the members of the steering committee and with the board of trustees,” said Ray Huggett, MMC board chairman.
“Our goal is to build a fantastic new medical center for our patients and our surrounding communities,” said Dr. Traci Dieckmann, chief of staff at MMC and a member of the Board of Trustees.
“In selecting Sampson Construction, we know that we will have a very capable and very committed partner,” Dieckmann said.
Sampson Construction has been a leader in commercial construction in the Nebraska area for more than 65 years. It has offices in Lincoln, Kearney, Papillion and in Johnstown, Colo., and Cheyenne, Wyo.
The design phase of the new facility project is in full swing. The construction phase is expected to begin later this spring and is projected to be complete within 18 to 24 months following the start of construction.
For those who would like to hear more about the project, or how they can help to support it, they can call Kendra Jefferson, Merrick Medical Center foundation director, at (308) 946-5975.
