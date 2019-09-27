WORMS — The Merrick County Sheriff’s office is hoping to learn more information after two dogs were poisoned.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said a one-year-old German Shepherd and a four-year-old German Shepherd were allegedly poisoned in the area of Second Road and J Road near Worms. Both dogs were killed in their front yard after being poisoned.
Individuals with information about this case are encouraged to contact the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office at (308) 946-2345.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.