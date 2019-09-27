WORMS — The Merrick County Sheriff’s office is hoping to learn more information after two dogs were poisoned.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said a one-year-old German Shepherd and a four-year-old German Shepherd were allegedly poisoned in the area of Second Road and J Road near Worms. Both dogs were killed in their front yard after being poisoned.

Individuals with information about this case are encouraged to contact the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office at (308) 946-2345.

